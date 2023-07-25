Itc Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 08:14 AM ISTLivemint
Itc stock price went down today, 25 Jul 2023, by -4.15 %. The stock closed at 489.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 469.5 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, the opening price of ITC was ₹490.55 and the closing price was ₹489.85. The stock had a high of ₹499.6 and a low of ₹468. The market capitalization of ITC is ₹584915.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹497.55 and the 52-week low is ₹290.96. The BSE volume for the day was 1009289 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 Jul 2023
