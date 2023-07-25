Hello User
Itc Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 25 Jul 2023, by -4.15 %. The stock closed at 489.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 469.5 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc

On the last day, the opening price of ITC was 490.55 and the closing price was 489.85. The stock had a high of 499.6 and a low of 468. The market capitalization of ITC is 584915.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 497.55 and the 52-week low is 290.96. The BSE volume for the day was 1009289 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jul 2023, 08:14 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹489.85 yesterday

On the last day, the trading volume for Itc BSE was 1,009,289 shares, with a closing price of 489.85.

