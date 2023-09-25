Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 25 Sep 2023, by -0.94 %. The stock closed at 447.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 443.2 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc

On the last day, the opening price of ITC stock was 447.4, and it closed at the same price. The stock had a high of 448.75 and a low of 442.05 during the day. The market capitalization of ITC is 552,710.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6, while the 52-week low is 321.02. The stock had a trading volume of 164,403 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:02 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹443.2, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹447.4

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 443.2 with a percent change of -0.94 and a net change of -4.2. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.94% and there has been a decrease of 4.2 in value.

25 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹447.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ITC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 164,403. The closing price for the stock was 447.4.

