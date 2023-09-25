Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

On the last day, the opening price of ITC stock was ₹447.4, and it closed at the same price. The stock had a high of ₹448.75 and a low of ₹442.05 during the day. The market capitalization of ITC is ₹552,710.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6, while the 52-week low is ₹321.02. The stock had a trading volume of 164,403 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹443.2 with a percent change of -0.94 and a net change of -4.2. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.94% and there has been a decrease of ₹4.2 in value.
