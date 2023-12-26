Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Soars as Investors React Positively

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2023, by 0.41 %. The stock closed at 455.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 456.95 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC opened at 453.5 and closed at 451.25. The stock had a high of 455.9 and a low of 450.65. The market capitalization of ITC is 567,764.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6, while the 52-week low is 323.36. The BSE volume for ITC was 661,499 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST Itc Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:44 AM IST Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹456.95, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹455.1

The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is 456.95 with a percent change of 0.41 and a net change of 1.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

26 Dec 2023, 09:36 AM IST Itc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.65%
3 Months-4.63%
6 Months2.35%
YTD38.14%
1 Year37.77%
26 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹455.1, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹451.25

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 455.1 with a percent change of 0.85 and a net change of 3.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.85% from its previous value and has gained 3.85 points.

26 Dec 2023, 08:13 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹451.25 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of shares traded for ITC on the BSE was 661,499. The closing price for ITC shares on that day was 451.25.

