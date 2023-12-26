Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Soars as Investors React Positively

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC opened at ₹453.5 and closed at ₹451.25. The stock had a high of ₹455.9 and a low of ₹450.65. The market capitalization of ITC is ₹567,764.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6, while the 52-week low is ₹323.36. The BSE volume for ITC was 661,499 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.