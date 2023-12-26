Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Soars as Investors React Positively

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC opened at ₹453.5 and closed at ₹451.25. The stock had a high of ₹455.9 and a low of ₹450.65. The market capitalization of ITC is ₹567,764.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6, while the 52-week low is ₹323.36. The BSE volume for ITC was 661,499 shares.
The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is ₹456.95 with a percent change of 0.41 and a net change of 1.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.65%
|3 Months
|-4.63%
|6 Months
|2.35%
|YTD
|38.14%
|1 Year
|37.77%
The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹455.1 with a percent change of 0.85 and a net change of 3.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.85% from its previous value and has gained 3.85 points.
On the last day, the volume of shares traded for ITC on the BSE was 661,499. The closing price for ITC shares on that day was ₹451.25.
