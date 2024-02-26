Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc stock dips in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 26 Feb 2024, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 414.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 411.6 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at 416, closed at 414.3, with a high of 416.05 and a low of 410.55. The market capitalization stood at 513,702.92 crore. The 52-week high was 499.6 and the low was 367.44. The BSE volume for the day was 875,217 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹411.6, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹414.3

As of the current data, ITC stock is priced at 411.6 with a percent change of -0.65 and a net change of -2.7. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

26 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹414.3 on last trading day

On the last day, ITC on BSE had a trading volume of 875,217 shares with a closing price of 414.3.

