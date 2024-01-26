Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -1.78 %. The stock closed at 463.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 455.45 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of ITC stock was 463.6 and the close price was 463.7. The highest price reached during the day was 465, while the lowest price was 452.2. The market capitalization of ITC was 568,361.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 499.6, while the 52-week low was 325.5. The BSE volume for ITC shares was 1,450,606.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹455.45, down -1.78% from yesterday's ₹463.7

The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is 455.45 with a percent change of -1.78 and a net change of -8.25. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.78% and the value has decreased by 8.25.

26 Jan 2024, 08:26 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹463.7 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Itc BSE was 1,450,606. The closing price for the shares was 463.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.