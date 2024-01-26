Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of ITC stock was ₹463.6 and the close price was ₹463.7. The highest price reached during the day was ₹465, while the lowest price was ₹452.2. The market capitalization of ITC was ₹568,361.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹499.6, while the 52-week low was ₹325.5. The BSE volume for ITC shares was 1,450,606.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is ₹455.45 with a percent change of -1.78 and a net change of -8.25. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.78% and the value has decreased by ₹8.25.
On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Itc BSE was 1,450,606. The closing price for the shares was ₹463.7.
