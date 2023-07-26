Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:49 AM IST Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2023, by 1.41 %. The stock closed at 462.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 468.7 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc

On the last day, the open price of ITC was 469.95 and the close price was 470.9. The stock reached a high of 469.95 and a low of 455.5. The market capitalization of ITC is 575,821.19 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 499.6 and the 52-week low is 297.02. The BSE volume for the day was 1,032,765 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2023, 09:49 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹468.7, up 1.41% from yesterday's ₹462.2

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 468.7. There has been a 1.41 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 6.5.

26 Jul 2023, 09:35 AM IST Itc Live Updates

26 Jul 2023, 09:34 AM IST Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹467.55, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹462.2

The current data shows that the stock price of ITC is 467.55, with a percent change of 1.16 and a net change of 5.35. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.16% and has gained 5.35 points.

26 Jul 2023, 09:17 AM IST Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹463.3, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹462.2

The current data of ITC stock shows that the stock price is 463.3 with a percent change of 0.24 and a net change of 1.1. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price of ITC.

26 Jul 2023, 09:06 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹462.2, down -1.85% from yesterday's ₹470.9

The current data shows that the stock price of ITC is 462.2. There has been a decrease of 1.85% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -8.7.

26 Jul 2023, 08:24 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹470.9 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Itc on the BSE, a total of 1,032,765 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 470.9.

