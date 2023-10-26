comScore
Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc closed today at 434.1, up 0.35% from yesterday's 432.6
Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc closed today at ₹434.1, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹432.6

27 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 06:49 PM IST
Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 26 Oct 2023, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 432.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 434.1 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ItcPremium
Itc

On the last day, the open price of ITC was 436.05 and the close price was 435.85. The stock reached a high of 437.8 and a low of 427.15. The market capitalization of ITC is 539,514.91 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6 and the 52-week low is 323.36. The BSE volume for the day was 237,556 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:49:36 PM IST

Itc share price update :Itc closed today at ₹434.1, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹432.6

Today, the closing price of ITC stock was 434.1, representing a 0.35% increase from the previous day's closing price of 432.6. The net change in the stock price was 1.5.

26 Oct 2023, 06:22:41 PM IST

Itc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ITC434.11.50.35499.6323.36539500.25
Godfrey Phillips India2104.2542.92.082357.41434.510940.82
VST Industries3176.05-51.35-1.593865.42912.554904.43
NTC Industries88.530.540.61100.067.01105.74
Golden Tobacco48.79-1.11-2.2281.9539.1185.91
26 Oct 2023, 05:30:41 PM IST

ITC share price live: Today's Price range

ITC stock's low price for the day was 429.9 and the high price was 436.5.

26 Oct 2023, 03:34:37 PM IST

Itc October futures opened at 431.35 as against previous close of 432.65

ITC is a stock that is currently trading at a spot price of 434.45. The bid price is slightly lower at 433.7, while the offer price is 433.9. The bid quantity stands at 3200, while the offer quantity is 1600. The open interest for this stock is at 28,324,800. Overall, ITC seems to be a popular stock with active trading activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 03:19:49 PM IST

ITC Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of ITC Ltd stock is 323.35788 and the 52-week high price is 499.70000.

26 Oct 2023, 03:17:28 PM IST

Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹434.95, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹432.6

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 434.95, with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 2.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.54% and the absolute change in price is 2.35.

26 Oct 2023, 02:44:11 PM IST

Top active options for Itc

Top active call options for Itc at 26 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of 440.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 450.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 7.3 (+13.18%) & 3.75 (+13.64%) respectively.

Top active put options for Itc at 26 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of 430.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 430.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.35 (-10.08%) & 0.15 (-85.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 02:38:18 PM IST

Itc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ITC436.153.550.82499.6323.36542047.99
Godfrey Phillips India2146.2584.94.122357.41434.511159.2
VST Industries3182.85-44.55-1.383865.42912.554914.93
NTC Industries86.9-1.09-1.24100.067.01103.79
Golden Tobacco48.8-1.1-2.281.9539.1185.93
26 Oct 2023, 02:28:49 PM IST

Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹436.25, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹432.6

The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is 436.25 with a percent change of 0.84 and a net change of 3.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.84% and the net change in price is 3.65.

26 Oct 2023, 02:18:35 PM IST

ITC share price live: Today's Price range

ITC stock's low price for the day was 429.9 and its high price was 435.8.

26 Oct 2023, 02:09:55 PM IST

Itc October futures opened at 431.35 as against previous close of 432.65

The stock name is Itc and its spot price is 433. The bid price is 432.3 and the offer price is 432.5. The offer quantity is 9600 and the bid quantity is 3200. The open interest is 25628800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 01:47:44 PM IST

Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹433.1, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹432.6

The current data of ITC stock shows that its price is 433.1. There has been a small percent change of 0.12, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.5, which suggests a minimal increase in the stock's price. Overall, the stock is relatively stable with a small positive movement.

Click here for Itc Key Metrics

26 Oct 2023, 01:32:58 PM IST

Itc share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days445.88
10 Days446.96
20 Days444.14
50 Days445.57
100 Days451.93
300 Days416.28
26 Oct 2023, 01:24:02 PM IST

Top active options for Itc

Top active call options for Itc at 26 Oct 13:24 were at strike price of 440.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 6.55 (+1.55%) & 0.3 (-0.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Itc at 26 Oct 13:24 were at strike price of 430.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 430.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.8 (-2.52%) & 0.75 (-25.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 01:15:41 PM IST

Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹434.5, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹432.6

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 434.5, with a percent change of 0.44 and a net change of 1.9. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.44% and the net change in price is 1.9. It is important to note that this data is current and may change throughout the day as trading continues.

26 Oct 2023, 01:15:20 PM IST

ITC share price live: Today's Price range

ITC stock's low price today was 429.9, while the high price reached 434.95.

26 Oct 2023, 12:59:46 PM IST

Itc Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:48:06 PM IST

Itc October futures opened at 431.35 as against previous close of 432.65

ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 431.75. The bid price is 431.1 and the offer price is 431.3. The offer quantity is 3200 and the bid quantity is also 3200. The open interest is 23,462,400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 12:40:54 PM IST

Itc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ITC432.3-0.3-0.07499.6323.36537263.21
Godfrey Phillips India2077.2515.90.772357.41434.510800.44
VST Industries3187.25-40.15-1.243865.42912.554921.73
NTC Industries85.25-2.74-3.11100.067.01101.82
Golden Tobacco48.74-1.16-2.3281.9539.1185.83
26 Oct 2023, 12:24:36 PM IST

ITC share price live: Today's Price range

ITC stock's low price for the day was 429.9 and the high price was 434.65.

26 Oct 2023, 12:21:50 PM IST

Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹432.25, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹432.6

The current data of ITC stock shows that the stock price is 432.25. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.08. The net change in the stock price is -0.35.

Click here for Itc AGM

26 Oct 2023, 12:06:56 PM IST

Top active options for Itc

Top active call options for Itc at 26 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of 440.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.85 (-9.3%) & 0.05 (-83.33%) respectively.

Top active put options for Itc at 26 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of 430.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 430.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 6.85 (+15.13%) & 1.55 (+55.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 12:00:45 PM IST

Itc share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy16161516
Buy17151516
Hold4444
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
26 Oct 2023, 11:42:41 AM IST

Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹431, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹432.6

The current data for ITC stock shows that the stock price is 431. There has been a percent change of -0.37, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -1.6, suggesting a decrease of 1.6 per share. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

26 Oct 2023, 11:30:00 AM IST

Itc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ITC431.65-0.95-0.22499.6323.36536455.39
Godfrey Phillips India2025.85-35.5-1.722357.41434.510533.19
VST Industries3161.0-66.4-2.063865.42912.554881.19
NTC Industries85.25-2.74-3.11100.067.01101.82
Golden Tobacco49.0-0.9-1.881.9539.1186.28
26 Oct 2023, 11:28:16 AM IST

Itc October futures opened at 431.35 as against previous close of 432.65

ITC, a leading Indian conglomerate, is currently trading at a spot price of 431.2. The bid price stands at 430.3, with a bid quantity of 1600. On the other hand, the offer price is 430.45, accompanied by an offer quantity of 1600. The stock has a significant open interest of 22,600,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 11:19:28 AM IST

ITC share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of ITC stock is 429.9 and the high price is 434.65.

26 Oct 2023, 11:00:54 AM IST

Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹431.3, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹432.6

The current data for Itc stock shows that the price is 431.3, with a percent change of -0.3 and a net change of -1.3. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.3% and has dropped by 1.3 points.

26 Oct 2023, 10:49:38 AM IST

Top active options for Itc

Top active call options for Itc at 26 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of 440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 440.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 0.05 (-83.33%) & 6.25 (-3.1%) respectively.

Top active put options for Itc at 26 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of 430.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 430.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 7.3 (+22.69%) & 1.65 (+65.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 10:33:18 AM IST

Itc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ITC431.65-0.95-0.22499.6323.36536455.39
Godfrey Phillips India2008.75-52.6-2.552357.41434.510444.28
VST Industries3179.85-47.55-1.473865.42912.554910.3
NTC Industries85.6-2.39-2.72100.067.01102.24
Golden Tobacco49.0-0.9-1.881.9539.1186.28
26 Oct 2023, 10:25:04 AM IST

Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹431.95, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹432.6

The current data for ITC stock shows that the stock price is 431.95 with a percent change of -0.15. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.15%. The net change is -0.65, indicating that the stock has decreased by 0.65.

26 Oct 2023, 10:12:40 AM IST

ITC share price live: Today's Price range

ITC stock reached a low price of 429.9 today and a high price of 434.65.

26 Oct 2023, 10:05:43 AM IST

Itc October futures opened at 431.35 as against previous close of 432.65

The spot price of ITC stock is 431.4. The bid price is slightly lower at 430.65, while the offer price is 430.85. There is an offer quantity of 1600 and a bid quantity of 1600. The open interest for ITC stock is 21,222,400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 09:53:48 AM IST

Itc Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:41:37 AM IST

Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹431.35, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹432.6

The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is 431.35, with a percent change of -0.29 and a net change of -1.25. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.29% and the net change in price is a decrease of 1.25.

26 Oct 2023, 09:35:33 AM IST

Itc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.58%
3 Months-4.57%
6 Months5.61%
YTD31.31%
1 Year25.72%
26 Oct 2023, 09:16:55 AM IST

Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹431.65, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹432.6

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 431.65, which represents a decrease of 0.22% from the previous day. The net change is -0.95, indicating a slight decrease in value. Overall, the stock is experiencing a minor decline in price.

26 Oct 2023, 08:28:33 AM IST

Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹435.85 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of Itc on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 237,556 shares. The closing price for the stock was 435.85.

