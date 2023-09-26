Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Shares Fall as Market Sentiment Turns Bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 26 Sep 2023, by -0.08 %. The stock closed at 442.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 442.25 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc

On the last day, the opening price of ITC was 442.65, and the closing price was 443.2. The highest price reached during the day was 443.8, while the lowest price was 438.45. The market capitalization of ITC is 551,962.68 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a high of 499.6 and a low of 321.02. The BSE volume for the day was 371,289 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 09:52 AM IST Itc Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:51 AM IST Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹442.25, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹442.6

Based on the current data of ITC stock, the price is 442.25 with a percent change of -0.08 and a net change of -0.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

26 Sep 2023, 09:33 AM IST Itc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.28%
3 Months-5.29%
6 Months17.13%
YTD34.32%
1 Year28.56%
26 Sep 2023, 09:03 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹442.6, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹443.2

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 442.6. There has been a percent change of -0.14, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.6, suggesting a small decrease in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a minor decline in value.

26 Sep 2023, 08:14 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹443.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ITC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 371,289. The closing price for the stock on that day was 443.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.