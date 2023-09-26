Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Shares Fall as Market Sentiment Turns Bearish

On the last day, the opening price of ITC was ₹442.65, and the closing price was ₹443.2. The highest price reached during the day was ₹443.8, while the lowest price was ₹438.45. The market capitalization of ITC is ₹551,962.68 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a high of ₹499.6 and a low of ₹321.02. The BSE volume for the day was 371,289 shares.
Based on the current data of ITC stock, the price is ₹442.25 with a percent change of -0.08 and a net change of -0.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.28%
|3 Months
|-5.29%
|6 Months
|17.13%
|YTD
|34.32%
|1 Year
|28.56%
The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹442.6. There has been a percent change of -0.14, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.6, suggesting a small decrease in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a minor decline in value.
On the last day of trading for ITC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 371,289. The closing price for the stock on that day was ₹443.2.
