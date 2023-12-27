Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2023, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 455.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 456.15 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of ITC was 456, while the close price was 455.1. The stock reached a high of 458.95 and a low of 454.9 during the day. The market capitalization of ITC is 569,074.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6, while the 52-week low is 323.36. The BSE volume for ITC was 221,298 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 09:03 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹456.15, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹455.1

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 456.15. There has been a 0.23 percent change, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 1.05, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.

27 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹455.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Itc BSE, there were a total of 221,298 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 455.1.

