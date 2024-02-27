Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc Stock Sees Upward Momentum in Trading Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ITC's stock opened at ₹410.45, reached a high of ₹413, and a low of ₹407.35 before closing at ₹411.6. The market capitalization was ₹510,707.57 crore with a 52-week high of ₹499.6 and a 52-week low of ₹367.44. The BSE volume for the day was 916,789 shares traded.
27 Feb 2024, 09:11 AM IST
Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹410, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹409.2
The current price of ITC stock is ₹410 with a net change of 0.8 and a percent change of 0.2.
27 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹411.6 on last trading day
