Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc Stock Sees Upward Momentum in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 27 Feb 2024, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 409.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 410 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ITC's stock opened at 410.45, reached a high of 413, and a low of 407.35 before closing at 411.6. The market capitalization was 510,707.57 crore with a 52-week high of 499.6 and a 52-week low of 367.44. The BSE volume for the day was 916,789 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:11 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹410, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹409.2

The current price of ITC stock is 410 with a net change of 0.8 and a percent change of 0.2.

27 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹411.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of ITC on the BSE was 916,789 shares, with a closing price of 411.6.

