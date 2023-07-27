comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Itc Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023
Itc Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

1 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 08:27 AM IST Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 27 Jul 2023, by 2.14 %. The stock closed at 462.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 472.1 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the stock of ITC opened at 464.2 and closed at 462.2. The highest price reached during the day was 473.1, while the lowest price was 462.25. The market capitalization of ITC is currently at 588,154.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6, while the 52-week low is 297.02. The BSE volume for the day was 567,830 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jul 2023, 08:27:50 AM IST

Itc closed at ₹462.2 yesterday

On the last day, the BSE volume for Itc was 567,830 shares with a closing price of 462.2.

