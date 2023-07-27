Itc Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 08:27 AM ISTLivemint
Itc stock price went up today, 27 Jul 2023, by 2.14 %. The stock closed at 462.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 472.1 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, the stock of ITC opened at ₹464.2 and closed at ₹462.2. The highest price reached during the day was ₹473.1, while the lowest price was ₹462.25. The market capitalization of ITC is currently at ₹588,154.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6, while the 52-week low is ₹297.02. The BSE volume for the day was 567,830 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
27 Jul 2023, 08:27:50 AM IST
Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹462.2 yesterday
On the last day, the BSE volume for Itc was 567,830 shares with a closing price of ₹462.2.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!