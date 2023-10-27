Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc closed today at 433.95, down -0.03% from yesterday's 434.1

Itc share price Today :Itc closed today at ₹433.95, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹434.1 Today, the closing price of Itc stock was ₹433.95, which represents a decrease of 0.03% from the previous day's closing price of ₹434.1. The net change in the stock price was -0.15, indicating a slight decline in value.

Itc share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap ITC 433.95 -0.15 -0.03 499.6 323.36 539313.83 Godfrey Phillips India 2159.65 55.4 2.63 2357.4 1434.5 11228.87 VST Industries 3270.95 85.75 2.69 3865.4 2912.55 5050.97 NTC Industries 88.0 -0.53 -0.6 100.0 67.01 105.11 Golden Tobacco 49.0 0.21 0.43 81.95 39.11 86.28 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ITC share price live: Today's Price range The current day's high and low for ITC stock is ₹436.8 and ₹432.2 respectively.

Itc October futures opened at 436.6 as against previous close of 436.05 ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 433.5. The bid price is slightly higher at 435.3, while the offer price is 435.4. The bid quantity stands at 1600, and the offer quantity is 6400. The open interest for ITC is 52,259,200.

Top active options for Itc Top active call options for Itc at 27 Oct 14:49 were at strike price of ₹440.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹450.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹6.25 (-7.41%) & ₹3.05 (-12.86%) respectively. Top active put options for Itc at 27 Oct 14:49 were at strike price of ₹430.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹420.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹5.3 (-7.02%) & ₹2.5 (-18.03%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ITC share price live: Today's Price range ITC stock's low price for the day was ₹432.2 and the high price was ₹436.8.

Itc October futures opened at 436.6 as against previous close of 436.05 ITC is currently trading at a spot price of INR 434.25. The bid price is INR 436.0, and the offer price is INR 436.2. The offer quantity is 3200, while the bid quantity is 6400. The stock has an open interest of 52,344,000.

Itc share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 441.71 10 Days 445.79 20 Days 443.64 50 Days 445.19 100 Days 451.80 300 Days 416.78

Top active options for Itc Top active call options for Itc at 27 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of ₹440.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹450.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹6.2 (-8.15%) & ₹3.0 (-14.29%) respectively. Top active put options for Itc at 27 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of ₹430.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹420.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹5.35 (-6.14%) & ₹2.6 (-14.75%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

ITC share price live: Today's Price range ITC stock's low price for the day was ₹432.2, while the high price reached ₹436.8.

Itc October futures opened at 436.6 as against previous close of 436.05 ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 434. The bid price is 435.9 and the offer price is 436.1. The offer quantity is 1600 and the bid quantity is 1600. The open interest for ITC is 52,238,400.

Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹434.25, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹434.1 The current data for ITC stock shows a price of ₹434.25 with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.15. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. Click here for Itc AGM

ITC share price live: Today's Price range ITC stock's low price for the day was ₹432.2 and the high price reached was ₹436.8.

Top active options for Itc Top active call options for Itc at 27 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of ₹440.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹450.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹6.1 (-9.63%) & ₹3.05 (-12.86%) respectively. Top active put options for Itc at 27 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of ₹430.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹420.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹5.8 (-1.75%) & ₹2.8 (-8.2%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Itc October futures opened at 436.6 as against previous close of 436.05 ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 433.55. The bid price is slightly higher at 435.2, while the offer price is 435.35. The offer quantity stands at 3200, while the bid quantity is 1600. The stock has a high open interest of 52,305,600.

ITC share price live: Today's Price range ITC stock's low price for the day was ₹432.2, while the high price reached ₹436.8.

Top active options for Itc Top active call options for Itc at 27 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of ₹440.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹450.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹6.0 (-11.11%) & ₹3.0 (-14.29%) respectively. Top active put options for Itc at 27 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of ₹430.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹440.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹6.15 (+7.89%) & ₹11.1 (+8.82%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Itc October futures opened at 436.6 as against previous close of 436.05 The spot price of Itc is currently at 435.5. The bid price is 436.65 and the offer price is 436.85. The offer quantity is 1600 and the bid quantity is also 1600. The open interest for Itc is at 51,990,400.

ITC share price live: Today's Price range Today, ITC stock reached a low price of ₹433.6 and a high price of ₹436.8.

Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹434.1, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹432.6 Based on the current data, the stock price of ITC is ₹434.1. There has been a 0.35 percent change, with a net change of 1.5.

Itc share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -3.83% 3 Months -1.99% 6 Months 5.05% YTD 31.81% 1 Year 26.2%

