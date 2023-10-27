Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc closed today at 433.95, down -0.03% from yesterday's 434.1

27 Oct 2023
Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 27 Oct 2023, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 434.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 433.95 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc

On the last day of trading, the open price for ITC was 429.95 and the close price was 432.6. The stock reached a high of 436.5 and a low of 429.9. The market capitalization for ITC is 541,385.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6 and the 52-week low is 323.36. The BSE volume for ITC shares was 386,413.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:48 PM IST Itc share price Today :Itc closed today at ₹433.95, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹434.1

Today, the closing price of Itc stock was 433.95, which represents a decrease of 0.03% from the previous day's closing price of 434.1. The net change in the stock price was -0.15, indicating a slight decline in value.

27 Oct 2023, 06:23 PM IST Itc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ITC433.95-0.15-0.03499.6323.36539313.83
Godfrey Phillips India2159.6555.42.632357.41434.511228.87
VST Industries3270.9585.752.693865.42912.555050.97
NTC Industries88.0-0.53-0.6100.067.01105.11
Golden Tobacco49.00.210.4381.9539.1186.28
27 Oct 2023, 05:34 PM IST ITC share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low for ITC stock is 436.8 and 432.2 respectively.

27 Oct 2023, 03:30 PM IST Itc October futures opened at 436.6 as against previous close of 436.05

ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 433.5. The bid price is slightly higher at 435.3, while the offer price is 435.4. The bid quantity stands at 1600, and the offer quantity is 6400. The open interest for ITC is 52,259,200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 03:12 PM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹433.7, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹434.1

The current data shows that the stock price of ITC is 433.7. There has been a small decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.09. The net change in the stock price is -0.4.

27 Oct 2023, 02:49 PM IST Top active options for Itc

Top active call options for Itc at 27 Oct 14:49 were at strike price of 440.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 450.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 6.25 (-7.41%) & 3.05 (-12.86%) respectively.

Top active put options for Itc at 27 Oct 14:49 were at strike price of 430.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 420.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 5.3 (-7.02%) & 2.5 (-18.03%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 02:30 PM IST Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹433.8, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹434.1

The current data of ITC stock shows that its price is 433.8 with a percent change of -0.07 and a net change of -0.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 02:30 PM IST Itc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ITC433.3-0.8-0.18499.6323.36538506.01
Godfrey Phillips India2160.9556.72.692357.41434.511235.63
VST Industries3251.266.02.073865.42912.555020.48
NTC Industries88.2-0.33-0.37100.067.01105.35
Golden Tobacco49.00.210.4381.9539.1186.28
27 Oct 2023, 02:26 PM IST ITC share price live: Today's Price range

ITC stock's low price for the day was 432.2 and the high price was 436.8.

27 Oct 2023, 02:09 PM IST Itc October futures opened at 436.6 as against previous close of 436.05

ITC is currently trading at a spot price of INR 434.25. The bid price is INR 436.0, and the offer price is INR 436.2. The offer quantity is 3200, while the bid quantity is 6400. The stock has an open interest of 52,344,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 01:52 PM IST Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹434.55, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹434.1

The current data of ITC stock shows that the stock price is 434.55. There has been a 0.1 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 01:35 PM IST Itc share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days441.71
10 Days445.79
20 Days443.64
50 Days445.19
100 Days451.80
300 Days416.78
27 Oct 2023, 01:31 PM IST Top active options for Itc

Top active call options for Itc at 27 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of 440.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 450.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 6.2 (-8.15%) & 3.0 (-14.29%) respectively.

Top active put options for Itc at 27 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of 430.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 420.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 5.35 (-6.14%) & 2.6 (-14.75%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 01:17 PM IST ITC share price live: Today's Price range

ITC stock's low price for the day was 432.2, while the high price reached 436.8.

27 Oct 2023, 01:02 PM IST Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹434.3, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹434.1

The current stock price of ITC is 434.3 with a net change of 0.2 and a percent change of 0.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 12:54 PM IST Itc Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:54 PM IST Itc October futures opened at 436.6 as against previous close of 436.05

ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 434. The bid price is 435.9 and the offer price is 436.1. The offer quantity is 1600 and the bid quantity is 1600. The open interest for ITC is 52,238,400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 12:39 PM IST Itc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ITC434.05-0.05-0.01499.6323.36539438.11
Godfrey Phillips India2157.3553.12.522357.41434.511216.91
VST Industries3260.375.12.363865.42912.555034.53
NTC Industries89.751.221.38100.067.01107.2
Golden Tobacco49.00.210.4381.9539.1186.28
27 Oct 2023, 12:24 PM IST Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹434.25, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹434.1

The current data for ITC stock shows a price of 434.25 with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.15. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Click here for Itc AGM

27 Oct 2023, 12:14 PM IST ITC share price live: Today's Price range

ITC stock's low price for the day was 432.2 and the high price reached was 436.8.

27 Oct 2023, 12:00 PM IST Top active options for Itc

Top active call options for Itc at 27 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of 440.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 450.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 6.1 (-9.63%) & 3.05 (-12.86%) respectively.

Top active put options for Itc at 27 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of 430.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 420.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 5.8 (-1.75%) & 2.8 (-8.2%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 11:44 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹433, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹434.1

The current data shows that the stock price of ITC is 433, with a percent change of -0.25 and a net change of -1.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.25% and the value has decreased by 1.1.

27 Oct 2023, 11:41 AM IST Itc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ITC433.05-1.05-0.24499.6323.36538195.31
Godfrey Phillips India2164.660.352.872357.41434.511254.6
VST Industries3240.555.31.743865.42912.555003.95
NTC Industries89.631.11.24100.067.01107.05
Golden Tobacco48.790.00.081.9539.1185.91
27 Oct 2023, 11:29 AM IST Itc October futures opened at 436.6 as against previous close of 436.05

ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 433.55. The bid price is slightly higher at 435.2, while the offer price is 435.35. The offer quantity stands at 3200, while the bid quantity is 1600. The stock has a high open interest of 52,305,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 11:24 AM IST ITC share price live: Today's Price range

ITC stock's low price for the day was 432.2, while the high price reached 436.8.

27 Oct 2023, 11:19 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹433.65, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹434.1

The current data shows that the stock price of ITC is 433.65, with a percent change of -0.1 and a net change of -0.45. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.1% and the net change in the stock price is -0.45.

27 Oct 2023, 10:42 AM IST Top active options for Itc

Top active call options for Itc at 27 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of 440.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 450.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 6.0 (-11.11%) & 3.0 (-14.29%) respectively.

Top active put options for Itc at 27 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of 430.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 440.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 6.15 (+7.89%) & 11.1 (+8.82%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 10:39 AM IST Itc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ITC433.4-0.7-0.16499.6323.36538630.29
Godfrey Phillips India2159.1554.92.612357.41434.511226.27
VST Industries3241.556.31.773865.42912.555005.5
NTC Industries91.653.123.52100.067.01109.47
Golden Tobacco48.790.00.081.9539.1185.91
27 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹433.05, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹434.1

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 433.05. The percent change is -0.24, indicating a slight decrease. The net change is -1.05, meaning the stock has decreased by 1.05.

27 Oct 2023, 10:12 AM IST Itc October futures opened at 436.6 as against previous close of 436.05

The spot price of Itc is currently at 435.5. The bid price is 436.65 and the offer price is 436.85. The offer quantity is 1600 and the bid quantity is also 1600. The open interest for Itc is at 51,990,400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST ITC share price live: Today's Price range

Today, ITC stock reached a low price of 433.6 and a high price of 436.8.

27 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹434.1, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹432.6

Based on the current data, the stock price of ITC is 434.1. There has been a 0.35 percent change, with a net change of 1.5.

27 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Itc Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:30 AM IST Itc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.83%
3 Months-1.99%
6 Months5.05%
YTD31.81%
1 Year26.2%
27 Oct 2023, 09:23 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹434.1, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹432.6

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 434.1, with a percent change of 0.35 and a net change of 1.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.35% and the net change in price is 1.5.

27 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹432.6 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Itc BSE shares traded was 386,413. The closing price of the shares was 432.6.

