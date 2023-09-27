Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Declines Amidst Market Volatility

On the last day, ITC's stock opened at ₹443.35 and closed at ₹442.6. The high for the day was ₹444.55, while the low was ₹439.75. The market capitalization of ITC is ₹551,713.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6, and the 52-week low is ₹321.02. The BSE volume for the day was 324,937 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.