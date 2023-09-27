Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Declines Amidst Market Volatility

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 27 Sep 2023, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 442.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 442.4 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc

On the last day, ITC's stock opened at 443.35 and closed at 442.6. The high for the day was 444.55, while the low was 439.75. The market capitalization of ITC is 551,713.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6, and the 52-week low is 321.02. The BSE volume for the day was 324,937 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:05 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹442.4, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹442.6

The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is 442.4 with a percent change of -0.05. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.05%. The net change is -0.2, indicating a decrease of 0.2 in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests a slight decline in the value of ITC stock.

27 Sep 2023, 08:07 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹442.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Itc on the BSE was 324,937. The closing price of these shares was 442.6.

