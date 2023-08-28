Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today
Itc stock price went up today, 28 Aug 2023, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 443.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 444.4 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, the open price of ITC was ₹450.05, and the close price was ₹450.75. The stock had a high of ₹450.7 and a low of ₹442.15. The market capitalization of ITC was ₹553,456.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹499.6, and the 52-week low was ₹306.76. The BSE volume for ITC was 1,220,526 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
