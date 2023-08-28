Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:41 AM IST Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 28 Aug 2023, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 443.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 444.4 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc

On the last day of trading, the open price of ITC was 450.05, and the close price was 450.75. The stock had a high of 450.7 and a low of 442.15. The market capitalization of ITC was 553,456.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 499.6, and the 52-week low was 306.76. The BSE volume for ITC was 1,220,526 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2023, 09:41 AM IST Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹444.4, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹443.85

As of the current data, the stock price of ITC is 444.4. There has been a 0.12 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.55.

28 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Itc Live Updates

28 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Itc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.38%
3 Months-3.14%
6 Months15.84%
YTD34.54%
1 Year42.81%
28 Aug 2023, 09:07 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹443.85, down -1.53% from yesterday's ₹450.75

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 443.85, which represents a decrease of 1.53% from the previous day. The net change is -6.9, indicating a decrease in the stock price.

28 Aug 2023, 08:21 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹450.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the total volume of shares traded for Itc BSE was 1,220,526 shares. The closing price for the stock was 450.75.

