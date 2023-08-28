Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, the open price of ITC was ₹450.05, and the close price was ₹450.75. The stock had a high of ₹450.7 and a low of ₹442.15. The market capitalization of ITC was ₹553,456.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹499.6, and the 52-week low was ₹306.76. The BSE volume for ITC was 1,220,526 shares.
As of the current data, the stock price of ITC is ₹444.4. There has been a 0.12 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.55.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.38%
|3 Months
|-3.14%
|6 Months
|15.84%
|YTD
|34.54%
|1 Year
|42.81%
The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹443.85, which represents a decrease of 1.53% from the previous day. The net change is -6.9, indicating a decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, the total volume of shares traded for Itc BSE was 1,220,526 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹450.75.
