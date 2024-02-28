Hello User
Itc Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 28 Feb 2024, by 0.48 %. The stock closed at 409.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 411.15 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ITC opened at 410, closed at 409.2 with a high of 412.7 and a low of 408.6. The market cap stood at 513141.29 cr with a 52-week high of 499.6 and a 52-week low of 367.44. The BSE volume for the day was 628224 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST

On the last day of trading, ITC on the BSE had a volume of 628,224 shares with a closing price of 409.2.

