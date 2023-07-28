comScore
Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Sees Strong Gains in Today's Trading
Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Sees Strong Gains in Today's Trading

1 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2023, 09:20 AM IST Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 28 Jul 2023, by 0.38 %. The stock closed at 464.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 466.3 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the opening price of ITC was 473 and the closing price was 472.1. The stock had a high of 475.25 and a low of 461.1. The market capitalization of ITC is 578911.62 crore. The 52-week high is 499.6 and the 52-week low is 297.02. The BSE volume for the day was 403,209 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jul 2023, 09:20:35 AM IST

Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹466.3, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹464.55

The current price of Itc stock is 466.3, with a percent change of 0.38 and a net change of 1.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.38% and has gained 1.75 points.

28 Jul 2023, 09:04:28 AM IST

Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹464.55, down -1.6% from yesterday's ₹472.1

The current data of ITC stock shows that the stock price is 464.55. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -1.6%, resulting in a net change of -7.55.

28 Jul 2023, 08:13:37 AM IST

Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹472.1 yesterday

On the last day of trading for ITC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), 403,209 shares were traded at a closing price of 472.1.

