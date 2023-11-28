Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC shares dip in trading today

On the last day, the open price of ITC stock was ₹441, and it closed at ₹440.3. The stock reached a high of ₹442.25 and a low of ₹436.85 during the day. The market capitalization of ITC is ₹546,066.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6, while the 52-week low is ₹323.36. The BSE volume for ITC shares was 438,151.
ITC stock's low price today was ₹436 and its high price was ₹439.
ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 437.35. The bid price stands at 438.05 with a bid quantity of 1600, while the offer price is 438.25 with an offer quantity of 6400. The open interest is 46,502,400.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.33%
|3 Months
|-2.87%
|6 Months
|-0.7%
|YTD
|32.86%
|1 Year
|29.27%
On the last day, the trading volume for Itc BSE was 438,151 shares, and the closing price was ₹440.3.
