Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC shares dip in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:22 AM IST
Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 28 Nov 2023, by -0.4 %. The stock closed at 437.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 436.05 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc

On the last day, the open price of ITC stock was 441, and it closed at 440.3. The stock reached a high of 442.25 and a low of 436.85 during the day. The market capitalization of ITC is 546,066.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6, while the 52-week low is 323.36. The BSE volume for ITC shares was 438,151.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 10:22 AM IST Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹436.05, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹437.8

The current data shows that the stock price of ITC is 436.05. There has been a percent change of -0.4, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.75, which means that the stock price has decreased by 1.75.

28 Nov 2023, 10:15 AM IST ITC share price live: Today's Price range

ITC stock's low price today was 436 and its high price was 439.

28 Nov 2023, 10:03 AM IST Itc November futures opened at 438.95 as against previous close of 438.65

ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 437.35. The bid price stands at 438.05 with a bid quantity of 1600, while the offer price is 438.25 with an offer quantity of 6400. The open interest is 46,502,400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Nov 2023, 09:56 AM IST Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹436.8, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹437.8

The current stock price of ITC is 436.8, representing a decrease of 0.23% or a net change of -1. This means that the stock price has slightly decreased compared to the previous trading day.

28 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST Itc Live Updates

28 Nov 2023, 09:35 AM IST Itc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.33%
3 Months-2.87%
6 Months-0.7%
YTD32.86%
1 Year29.27%
28 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹437.8, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹440.3

The current data for ITC stock shows that its price is 437.8. There has been a percent change of -0.57, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.5, which means the stock has decreased by 2.5.

28 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹440.3 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume for Itc BSE was 438,151 shares, and the closing price was 440.3.

