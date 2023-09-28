Hello User
Itc Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

1 min read . 08:10 AM IST
Itc stock price went up today, 28 Sep 2023, by 1.51 %. The stock closed at 442.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 449.1 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the open price of ITC was 442.9 and the close price was 442.4. The stock had a high of 449.65 and a low of 438.9. The market capitalization is 560,068.77 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 499.6 and the 52-week low is 321.02. The BSE volume for the day was 174,999 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Sep 2023, 08:10 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹442.4 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume for Itc BSE was 174,999 shares. The closing price for the stock was 442.4.

