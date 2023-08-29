Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Plunges in Today's Trading
1 min read.Updated: 29 Aug 2023, 09:05 AM ISTLivemint
Itc stock price went down today, 29 Aug 2023, by -0.56 %. The stock closed at 443.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 441.35 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, the open price for ITC was ₹445, and the close price was ₹443.85. The stock reached a high of ₹446.75 and a low of ₹441 during the day. The market capitalization of ITC is currently ₹550,338.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6, while the 52-week low is ₹306.76. The BSE volume for ITC was 389,599 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Aug 2023, 09:05:35 AM IST
Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹441.35, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹443.85
The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹441.35, with a percent change of -0.56 and a net change of -2.5. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.56% or ₹2.5.
29 Aug 2023, 08:25:42 AM IST
Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹443.85 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Itc BSE, the volume of shares traded was 389,599. The closing price for the stock was ₹443.85.
