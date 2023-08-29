comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 28 2023 15:59:14
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,577.7 1.01%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 602.2 -0.54%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 117.6 0.6%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 572.8 0.45%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 441.35 -0.56%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Plunges in Today's Trading
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

1 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2023, 09:05 AM IST Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 29 Aug 2023, by -0.56 %. The stock closed at 443.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 441.35 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ItcPremium
Itc

On the last day of trading, the open price for ITC was 445, and the close price was 443.85. The stock reached a high of 446.75 and a low of 441 during the day. The market capitalization of ITC is currently 550,338.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6, while the 52-week low is 306.76. The BSE volume for ITC was 389,599 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2023, 09:05:35 AM IST

Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹441.35, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹443.85

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 441.35, with a percent change of -0.56 and a net change of -2.5. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.56% or 2.5.

29 Aug 2023, 08:25:42 AM IST

Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹443.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Itc BSE, the volume of shares traded was 389,599. The closing price for the stock was 443.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App