Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, the open price for ITC was ₹445, and the close price was ₹443.85. The stock reached a high of ₹446.75 and a low of ₹441 during the day. The market capitalization of ITC is currently ₹550,338.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6, while the 52-week low is ₹306.76. The BSE volume for ITC was 389,599 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.