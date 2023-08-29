Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 29 Aug 2023, by -0.56 %. The stock closed at 443.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 441.35 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc

On the last day of trading, the open price for ITC was 445, and the close price was 443.85. The stock reached a high of 446.75 and a low of 441 during the day. The market capitalization of ITC is currently 550,338.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6, while the 52-week low is 306.76. The BSE volume for ITC was 389,599 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2023, 09:05 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹441.35, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹443.85

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 441.35, with a percent change of -0.56 and a net change of -2.5. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.56% or 2.5.

29 Aug 2023, 08:25 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹443.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Itc BSE, the volume of shares traded was 389,599. The closing price for the stock was 443.85.

