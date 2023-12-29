Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Itc Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 29 Dec 2023, by 1.62 %. The stock closed at 456.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 464.2 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ITC's stock opened at 457.5 and closed at 456.8. The highest price reached during the day was 464.65, while the lowest price was 456.2. The market capitalization of ITC is 579,117.75 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 499.6 and the 52-week low is 323.36. The BSE volume for the day was 402,698 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 08:03 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹456.8 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for ITC was 402,698 shares. The closing price for the stock was 456.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.