Itc Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -1.78 %. The stock closed at 463.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 455.45 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for ITC was 463.6 and the close price was 463.7. The stock had a high of 465 and a low of 452.2. The market capitalization of ITC was 568,361.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 499.6 and the 52-week low was 326.99. The BSE volume for ITC was 1,450,606 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc closed at ₹463.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Itc on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,450,606. The closing price for the stock was 463.7.

