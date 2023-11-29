Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC stock plummets as market sentiment turns bearish

The last day of trading for ITC saw an open price of ₹437.8 and a close price of ₹437.8. The highest price reached during the day was ₹439, while the lowest price was ₹435. The market capitalization for ITC is currently at ₹542,886.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6, while the 52-week low is ₹323.36. On the BSE, a total volume of 390,110 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
ITC stock's low price for the day is ₹435.25 and the high price is ₹437.40.
ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 436, with a bid price of 436.75 and an offer price of 436.95. The offer quantity is 3200 and the bid quantity is 1600. The stock has a high open interest of 34393600.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹435.25 with a percent change of -0.58. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.58% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -2.55, indicating a decrease of ₹2.55 in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests that ITC stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.35%
|3 Months
|-2.74%
|6 Months
|-3.26%
|YTD
|32.09%
|1 Year
|28.78%
On the last day of trading, the volume for Itc BSE was 390,110 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹437.8.
