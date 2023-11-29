Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC stock plummets as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:18 AM IST
Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 29 Nov 2023, by -0.58 %. The stock closed at 437.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 435.25 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc

The last day of trading for ITC saw an open price of 437.8 and a close price of 437.8. The highest price reached during the day was 439, while the lowest price was 435. The market capitalization for ITC is currently at 542,886.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6, while the 52-week low is 323.36. On the BSE, a total volume of 390,110 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 10:18 AM IST ITC share price live: Today's Price range

ITC stock's low price for the day is 435.25 and the high price is 437.40.

29 Nov 2023, 10:09 AM IST Itc November futures opened at 436.2 as against previous close of 436.45

ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 436, with a bid price of 436.75 and an offer price of 436.95. The offer quantity is 3200 and the bid quantity is 1600. The stock has a high open interest of 34393600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST Itc Live Updates

29 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹435.25, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹437.8

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 435.25 with a percent change of -0.58. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.58% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -2.55, indicating a decrease of 2.55 in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests that ITC stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

29 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST Itc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.35%
3 Months-2.74%
6 Months-3.26%
YTD32.09%
1 Year28.78%
29 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹435.25, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹437.8

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 435.25. There has been a percent change of -0.58, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.55, suggesting a decrease of 2.55 in the stock price. Overall, this data indicates a slight decline in the value of ITC stock.

29 Nov 2023, 08:17 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹437.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume for Itc BSE was 390,110 shares. The closing price for the stock was 437.8.

