Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC shares fall as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 29 Sep 2023, by -1.87 %. The stock closed at 449.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 440.7 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc

On the last day, ITC opened at 450.65 and closed at 449.10. The stock's high for the day was 450.65, while the low was 439.85. The market capitalization of ITC is 549,593.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.60, and the 52-week low is 321.02. The BSE volume for ITC was 188,431 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 09:04 AM IST

The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is 440.7 with a percent change of -1.87 and a net change of -8.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, as the percent change and net change are negative. The stock is currently trading at a lower price compared to its previous value.

29 Sep 2023, 08:10 AM IST

On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Itc BSE was 188,431. The closing price for the shares was 449.1.

