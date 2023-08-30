Itc Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 08:02 AM ISTLivemint
Itc stock price went down today, 30 Aug 2023, by -0.26 %. The stock closed at 441.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 440.2 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, the stock of ITC opened at ₹442.2 and closed at ₹441.35. The high for the day was ₹444.15 and the low was ₹439.3. The market capitalization of the company is ₹548,904.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6 and the 52-week low is ₹306.76. The BSE volume for the day was 180,970 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
30 Aug 2023, 08:02:57 AM IST
