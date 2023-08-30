Hello User
Itc Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 30 Aug 2023, by -0.26 %. The stock closed at 441.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 440.2 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc

On the last day, the stock of ITC opened at 442.2 and closed at 441.35. The high for the day was 444.15 and the low was 439.3. The market capitalization of the company is 548,904.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6 and the 52-week low is 306.76. The BSE volume for the day was 180,970 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2023, 08:02 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹441.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Itc BSE, there were 180,970 shares exchanged. The closing price for the stock was 441.35.

