Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC shares slide as investors react to disappointing earnings report

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:10 AM IST
Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 30 Jan 2024, by -1.2 %. The stock closed at 455.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 450 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of ITC was 456, and the closing price was 455.45. The stock reached a high of 456 and a low of 447.85. The market capitalization of ITC is 561,560.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6, and the 52-week low is 326.99. The BSE volume for ITC was 335,946 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:10 AM IST Itc January futures opened at 442.4 as against previous close of 444.9

ITC is a stock trading at a spot price of 446.2. The bid price is 443.2 and the offer price is 443.35. The offer quantity is 3200 and the bid quantity is 1600. The stock has a high open interest of 91211200, indicating strong investor interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Jan 2024, 09:56 AM IST Itc Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Itc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.6%
3 Months-6.88%
6 Months-3.41%
YTD-2.66%
1 Year30.8%
30 Jan 2024, 09:44 AM IST Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹450, down -1.2% from yesterday's ₹455.45

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 450, with a percent change of -1.2 and a net change of -5.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.2% and has decreased by 5.45.

30 Jan 2024, 09:16 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹450, down -1.2% from yesterday's ₹455.45

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 450. There has been a decrease in percentage change by -1.2 and a decrease in net change by -5.45.

30 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹455.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Itc was 335,946 shares. The closing price for Itc was 455.45.

