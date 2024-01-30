Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC shares slide as investors react to disappointing earnings report

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of ITC was ₹456, and the closing price was ₹455.45. The stock reached a high of ₹456 and a low of ₹447.85. The market capitalization of ITC is ₹561,560.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6, and the 52-week low is ₹326.99. The BSE volume for ITC was 335,946 shares.
ITC is a stock trading at a spot price of 446.2. The bid price is 443.2 and the offer price is 443.35. The offer quantity is 3200 and the bid quantity is 1600. The stock has a high open interest of 91211200, indicating strong investor interest.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.6%
|3 Months
|-6.88%
|6 Months
|-3.41%
|YTD
|-2.66%
|1 Year
|30.8%
The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹450, with a percent change of -1.2 and a net change of -5.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.2% and has decreased by ₹5.45.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Itc was 335,946 shares. The closing price for Itc was ₹455.45.
