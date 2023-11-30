Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Sinks in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:00 AM IST
Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 30 Nov 2023, by -0.11 %. The stock closed at 437.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 436.75 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc

On the last day of trading, the stock price of ITC opened at 436 and closed at 435.25. The high for the day was 438.3 while the low was 434.2. The market capitalization of the company is 545,380.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6 and the 52-week low is 323.36. The BSE volume for the day was 396,233 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 10:00 AM IST Itc November futures opened at 437.05 as against previous close of 437.8

ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 436.95. The bid price is 436.85 and the offer price is 437.0. The offer quantity is 4800 and the bid quantity is 1600. The open interest for ITC is 22,659,200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Itc Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:49 AM IST Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹436.75, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹437.25

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 436.75 with a percent change of -0.11. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.5, indicating a decrease of 0.5 points. Overall, the stock is experiencing a small decline in value.

30 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST Itc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.22%
3 Months-3.94%
6 Months-1.86%
YTD32.68%
1 Year28.51%
30 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹437.25, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹435.25

Based on the current data, the stock price of ITC is 437.25 with a percent change of 0.46 and a net change of 2. This means that the stock has increased by 0.46% and the price has increased by 2 points.

30 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹435.25 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for ITC was 396,233 shares, and the closing price was 435.25.

