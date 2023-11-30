Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Sinks in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, the stock price of ITC opened at ₹436 and closed at ₹435.25. The high for the day was ₹438.3 while the low was ₹434.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹545,380.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6 and the 52-week low is ₹323.36. The BSE volume for the day was 396,233 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 436.95. The bid price is 436.85 and the offer price is 437.0. The offer quantity is 4800 and the bid quantity is 1600. The open interest for ITC is 22,659,200.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹436.75 with a percent change of -0.11. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.5, indicating a decrease of 0.5 points. Overall, the stock is experiencing a small decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.22%
|3 Months
|-3.94%
|6 Months
|-1.86%
|YTD
|32.68%
|1 Year
|28.51%
Based on the current data, the stock price of ITC is ₹437.25 with a percent change of 0.46 and a net change of 2. This means that the stock has increased by 0.46% and the price has increased by 2 points.
On the last day, the BSE volume for ITC was 396,233 shares, and the closing price was ₹435.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!