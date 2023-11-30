Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Sinks in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, the stock price of ITC opened at ₹436 and closed at ₹435.25. The high for the day was ₹438.3 while the low was ₹434.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹545,380.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6 and the 52-week low is ₹323.36. The BSE volume for the day was 396,233 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.