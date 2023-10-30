Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Plunges as Trading Turns Bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 30 Oct 2023, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 434.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 433.95 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc

On the last day, the open price of ITC was 435.9 and the close price was 434.1. The stock had a high of 436.8 and a low of 432.2. The market capitalization of ITC was 541,198.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 499.6 and the 52-week low was 323.36. There were 535,910 shares traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:07 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹433.95, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹434.1

The current data shows that the stock price of ITC is 433.95. The percent change is -0.03, indicating a slight decrease in the stock value. The net change is -0.15, which means that the stock price has decreased by 0.15.

30 Oct 2023, 08:17 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹434.1 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Itc BSE shares traded was 535,910. The closing price for the day was 434.1.

