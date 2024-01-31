 Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Sees Positive Trading Momentum | Mint
LIVE UPDATES

Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Sees Positive Trading Momentum

4 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2024, 11:13 AM IST
Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 0.68 %. The stock closed at 438 per share. The stock is currently trading at 441 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price TodayPremium
Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of ITC was 447.95, and the close price was 450. The stock had a high of 453.65 and a low of 437.25. The market capitalization of ITC is 546,585.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6, while the 52-week low is 326.99. The BSE volume for the day was 2,273,192 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 11:13:46 AM IST

ITC share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for ITC stock is 438.8 and the high price is 442.6.

31 Jan 2024, 11:13:43 AM IST

Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹441, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹438

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 441, with a percent change of 0.68 and a net change of 3. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.68% and has gained 3 points.

31 Jan 2024, 10:33:51 AM IST

Itc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ITC440.62.60.59499.6326.99547578.46
Godfrey Phillips India2568.8324.1514.442400.01605.0513356.2
VST Industries3655.4101.852.874328.452912.555644.64
NTC Industries103.0-1.26-1.21109.9567.01123.02
Golden Tobacco53.51.583.0464.739.1194.21
31 Jan 2024, 10:23:01 AM IST

Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹440.9, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹438

The current data shows that the stock price of Itc is 440.9. There has been a percent change of 0.66, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.9, meaning that the stock price has increased by 2.9 units.

31 Jan 2024, 10:16:38 AM IST

Itc January futures opened at 437.35 as against previous close of 435.05

ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 440.7. The bid price and offer price are 436.85 and 437.0 respectively. The bid quantity is 3200 and the offer quantity is 1600. The open interest stands at 96,200,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

31 Jan 2024, 10:14:59 AM IST

ITC share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of ITC stock for the day was 438.8, while the high price was 442.6.

31 Jan 2024, 09:52:46 AM IST

Itc Live Updates

31 Jan 2024, 09:45:54 AM IST

Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹440.4, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹438

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 440.4. There has been a 0.55 percent change, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 2.4, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.4 points.

31 Jan 2024, 09:33:21 AM IST

Itc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.48%
3 Months-8.19%
6 Months-5.76%
YTD-5.2%
1 Year27.83%
31 Jan 2024, 09:09:58 AM IST

Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹450 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Itc BSE shares was 2,273,192. The closing price for the shares was 450.

