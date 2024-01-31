Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Sees Positive Trading Momentum

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of ITC was ₹447.95, and the close price was ₹450. The stock had a high of ₹453.65 and a low of ₹437.25. The market capitalization of ITC is ₹546,585.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6, while the 52-week low is ₹326.99. The BSE volume for the day was 2,273,192 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price for ITC stock is ₹438.8 and the high price is ₹442.6.
The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹441, with a percent change of 0.68 and a net change of 3. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.68% and has gained 3 points.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|ITC
|440.6
|2.6
|0.59
|499.6
|326.99
|547578.46
|Godfrey Phillips India
|2568.8
|324.15
|14.44
|2400.0
|1605.05
|13356.2
|VST Industries
|3655.4
|101.85
|2.87
|4328.45
|2912.55
|5644.64
|NTC Industries
|103.0
|-1.26
|-1.21
|109.95
|67.01
|123.02
|Golden Tobacco
|53.5
|1.58
|3.04
|64.7
|39.11
|94.21
The current data shows that the stock price of Itc is ₹440.9. There has been a percent change of 0.66, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.9, meaning that the stock price has increased by 2.9 units.
ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 440.7. The bid price and offer price are 436.85 and 437.0 respectively. The bid quantity is 3200 and the offer quantity is 1600. The open interest stands at 96,200,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The low price of ITC stock for the day was ₹438.8, while the high price was ₹442.6.
The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹440.4. There has been a 0.55 percent change, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 2.4, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.4 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.48%
|3 Months
|-8.19%
|6 Months
|-5.76%
|YTD
|-5.2%
|1 Year
|27.83%
On the last day of trading, the volume of Itc BSE shares was 2,273,192. The closing price for the shares was ₹450.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!