Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 430.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 432.95 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc

On the last day of trading, the open price of ITC was 434.95, the close price was 433.5, the high was 434.95, and the low was 428.5. The market capitalization is 536,771.19 crore, with a 52-week high of 499.6 and a 52-week low of 323.36. The BSE volume for the day was 259,372 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:32 AM IST Itc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.79%
3 Months-4.09%
6 Months1.77%
YTD30.63%
1 Year25.25%
31 Oct 2023, 09:17 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹432.95, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹430.4

The current data shows that the stock price of ITC is 432.95. There has been a percent change of 0.59, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.55, which represents the actual increase in the stock price.

31 Oct 2023, 08:22 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹433.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ITC on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 259,372. The closing price for the day was 433.5.

