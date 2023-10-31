Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

On the last day of trading, the open price of ITC was ₹434.95, the close price was ₹433.5, the high was ₹434.95, and the low was ₹428.5. The market capitalization is ₹536,771.19 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹499.6 and a 52-week low of ₹323.36. The BSE volume for the day was 259,372 shares.

