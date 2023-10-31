Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

On the last day of trading, the open price of ITC was ₹434.95, the close price was ₹433.5, the high was ₹434.95, and the low was ₹428.5. The market capitalization is ₹536,771.19 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹499.6 and a 52-week low of ₹323.36. The BSE volume for the day was 259,372 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.79%
|3 Months
|-4.09%
|6 Months
|1.77%
|YTD
|30.63%
|1 Year
|25.25%
The current data shows that the stock price of ITC is ₹432.95. There has been a percent change of 0.59, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.55, which represents the actual increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for ITC on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 259,372. The closing price for the day was ₹433.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!