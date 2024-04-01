Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc closed today at 426.65, down -0.44% from yesterday's 428.55

24 min read . 06:30 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 01 Apr 2024, by -0.44 %. The stock closed at 428.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 426.65 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC opened at 427.95, closed at 428 with a high of 433.05 and a low of 427.15. The market capitalization was 535,032.74 crore. The 52-week high was at 499.6 and the low was 372.8. The BSE volume for ITC was 1,109,374 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Apr 2024, 06:30 PM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed today at ₹426.65, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹428.55

Today, the closing price of ITC stock was 426.65, which represents a decrease of 0.44% from the previous day. The net change in the stock price was -1.9 rupees. Yesterday's closing price was 428.55.

01 Apr 2024, 06:17 PM IST Itc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ITC426.65-1.9-0.44499.6372.8530241.38
Godfrey Phillips India3106.5518.650.63687.651605.0516152.17
VST Industries3611.039.51.114328.453075.55576.08
NTC Industries114.156.35.84142.867.01136.34
Golden Tobacco39.841.894.9864.737.0870.15
01 Apr 2024, 05:31 PM IST ITC share price live: Today's Price range

Today, ITC stock hit a low of 425.7 and a high of 431.45.

01 Apr 2024, 03:20 PM IST Itc April futures opened at 432.15 as against previous close of 431.85

ITC stock is currently trading at a spot price of 426.15 with a bid price of 429.2 and an offer price of 429.3. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both at 3200. The open interest for ITC is at 104,590,400. Investors can closely monitor these levels for potential trading opportunities.

01 Apr 2024, 03:16 PM IST ITC Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

In the past 52 weeks, ITC Ltd stock has traded at a low of 376.18244 and a high of 499.70000. This indicates a fluctuation in the stock price within this range over the past year.

01 Apr 2024, 03:03 PM IST Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹426.35, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹428.55

The current price of ITC stock is 426.35 with a percent change of -0.51 and a net change of -2.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 02:42 PM IST Top active options for Itc

Top active call options for Itc at 01 Apr 14:42 were at strike price of 430.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 450.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 7.45 (-24.75%) & 1.85 (-37.29%) respectively.

Top active put options for Itc at 01 Apr 14:42 were at strike price of 400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 390.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 1.0 (-20.0%) & 0.6 (-25.0%) respectively.

01 Apr 2024, 02:33 PM IST Itc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ITC426.4-2.15-0.5499.6372.8529930.68
Godfrey Phillips India3098.210.30.333687.651605.0516108.76
VST Industries3570.6-0.9-0.034328.453075.55513.69
NTC Industries114.756.96.4142.867.01137.06
Golden Tobacco39.841.894.9864.737.0870.15
01 Apr 2024, 02:22 PM IST Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹426.7, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹428.55

The current price of ITC stock is 426.7 with a decrease of -0.43% or a net change of -1.85.

Click here for Itc Shareholdings

01 Apr 2024, 02:11 PM IST ITC share price live: Today's Price range

ITC stock had a low of 425.7 and a high of 431.45 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 02:00 PM IST Itc April futures opened at 432.15 as against previous close of 431.85

ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 426.4. The bid price is 429.4 with a bid quantity of 1600, while the offer price is 429.55 with an offer quantity of 3200. The open interest stands at 105502400.

01 Apr 2024, 01:41 PM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹426.85, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹428.55

The current price of ITC stock is 426.85 with a percent change of -0.4% and a net change of -1.7.

01 Apr 2024, 01:40 PM IST Itc Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Itc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

01 Apr 2024, 01:30 PM IST Itc share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days426.74
10 Days421.56
20 Days415.63
50 Days425.54
100 Days438.42
300 Days444.73
01 Apr 2024, 01:21 PM IST Top active options for Itc

Top active call options for Itc at 01 Apr 13:21 were at strike price of 430.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 450.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 7.2 (-27.27%) & 1.85 (-37.29%) respectively.

Top active put options for Itc at 01 Apr 13:21 were at strike price of 400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 390.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 1.1 (-12.0%) & 0.65 (-18.75%) respectively.

01 Apr 2024, 01:10 PM IST ITC share price live: Today's Price range

ITC stock's price fluctuated between a low of 425.7 and a high of 431.45 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 01:00 PM IST Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹426.5, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹428.55

The current price of ITC stock is 426.5 with a net change of -2.05 and a percent change of -0.48. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

Click here for Itc Board Meetings

01 Apr 2024, 12:53 PM IST Itc Live Updates

01 Apr 2024, 12:43 PM IST Itc April futures opened at 432.15 as against previous close of 431.85

ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 427.45 with a bid price of 430.2 and an offer price of 430.35. The bid quantity is 3200 and the offer quantity is 1600. The stock has an open interest of 107,292,800.

01 Apr 2024, 12:32 PM IST Itc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ITC427.85-0.7-0.16499.6372.8531732.74
Godfrey Phillips India3116.028.10.913687.651605.0516201.31
VST Industries3582.511.00.314328.453075.55532.07
NTC Industries112.054.23.89142.867.01133.83
Golden Tobacco39.841.894.9864.737.0870.15
01 Apr 2024, 12:20 PM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹427.95, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹428.55

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 427.95 with a percent change of -0.14% and a net change of -0.6. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 12:13 PM IST ITC share price live: Today's Price range

ITC stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 427 and a high of 431.45.

01 Apr 2024, 12:01 PM IST Top active options for Itc

Top active call options for Itc at 01 Apr 12:01 were at strike price of 430.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 450.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 7.85 (-20.71%) & 2.05 (-30.51%) respectively.

Top active put options for Itc at 01 Apr 12:01 were at strike price of 400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 390.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 1.0 (-20.0%) & 0.65 (-18.75%) respectively.

01 Apr 2024, 11:50 AM IST Itc share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy16161516
Buy17171716
Hold3344
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
01 Apr 2024, 11:41 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹427.7, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹428.55

The current price of Itc stock is 427.7 with a net change of -0.85 and a percent change of -0.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 11:31 AM IST Itc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ITC427.75-0.8-0.19499.6372.8531608.46
Godfrey Phillips India3114.026.10.853687.651605.0516190.91
VST Industries3563.95-7.55-0.214328.453075.55503.42
NTC Industries111.33.453.2142.867.01132.94
Golden Tobacco39.841.894.9864.737.0870.15
01 Apr 2024, 11:23 AM IST Itc April futures opened at 432.15 as against previous close of 431.85

ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 428.1 with a bid price of 430.4 and an offer price of 430.5. The offer quantity is 1600 and the bid quantity is 4800. The open interest for ITC stands at 107,156,800.

01 Apr 2024, 11:12 AM IST ITC share price live: Today's Price range

Today, ITC stock reached a low of 427 and a high of 431.45.

01 Apr 2024, 11:01 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹427.5, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹428.55

The current price of ITC stock is 427.5 with a net change of -1.05 and a percent change of -0.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 10:42 AM IST Top active options for Itc

Top active call options for Itc at 01 Apr 10:42 were at strike price of 430.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 450.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 8.75 (-11.62%) & 2.3 (-22.03%) respectively.

Top active put options for Itc at 01 Apr 10:42 were at strike price of 400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 390.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 1.15 (-8.0%) & 0.75 (-6.25%) respectively.

01 Apr 2024, 10:30 AM IST Itc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ITC427.8-0.75-0.18499.6372.8531670.6
Godfrey Phillips India3121.1533.251.083687.651605.0516228.08
VST Industries3575.13.60.14328.453075.55520.64
NTC Industries111.03.152.92142.867.01132.58
Golden Tobacco39.751.84.7464.737.0869.99
01 Apr 2024, 10:22 AM IST Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹428.45, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹428.55

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 428.45 with a percent change of -0.02 and a net change of -0.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 10:12 AM IST ITC share price live: Today's Price range

ITC stock's price fluctuated between 428.6 and 431.45 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 10:02 AM IST Itc April futures opened at 432.15 as against previous close of 431.85

ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 429.35 with a bid price of 431.90 and an offer price of 432.05. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 1600 each, indicating strong demand and supply at these levels. The open interest for ITC is at 107,008,000, reflecting investor interest in the stock.

01 Apr 2024, 09:53 AM IST Itc Live Updates

01 Apr 2024, 09:41 AM IST Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹429.8, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹428.55

The current price of ITC stock is 429.8, with a net change of 1.25 and a percent change of 0.29. This suggests a slight increase in the stock price, indicating a relatively stable performance.

01 Apr 2024, 09:33 AM IST Itc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.04%
3 Months-9.26%
6 Months-2.81%
YTD-7.3%
1 Year12.6%
01 Apr 2024, 09:03 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹428.55, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹428

The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is 428.55 with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹428 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Itc on the BSE had a volume of 1,109,374 shares with a closing price of 428.

