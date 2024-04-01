Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc closed today at 426.65, down -0.44% from yesterday's 428.55

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC opened at ₹427.95, closed at ₹428 with a high of ₹433.05 and a low of ₹427.15. The market capitalization was ₹535,032.74 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹499.6 and the low was ₹372.8. The BSE volume for ITC was 1,109,374 shares.
Today, the closing price of ITC stock was ₹426.65, which represents a decrease of 0.44% from the previous day. The net change in the stock price was -1.9 rupees. Yesterday's closing price was ₹428.55.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|ITC
|426.65
|-1.9
|-0.44
|499.6
|372.8
|530241.38
|Godfrey Phillips India
|3106.55
|18.65
|0.6
|3687.65
|1605.05
|16152.17
|VST Industries
|3611.0
|39.5
|1.11
|4328.45
|3075.5
|5576.08
|NTC Industries
|114.15
|6.3
|5.84
|142.8
|67.01
|136.34
|Golden Tobacco
|39.84
|1.89
|4.98
|64.7
|37.08
|70.15
Today, ITC stock hit a low of ₹425.7 and a high of ₹431.45.
ITC stock is currently trading at a spot price of 426.15 with a bid price of 429.2 and an offer price of 429.3. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both at 3200. The open interest for ITC is at 104,590,400. Investors can closely monitor these levels for potential trading opportunities.
In the past 52 weeks, ITC Ltd stock has traded at a low of 376.18244 and a high of 499.70000. This indicates a fluctuation in the stock price within this range over the past year.
The current price of ITC stock is ₹426.35 with a percent change of -0.51 and a net change of -2.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Top active call options for Itc at 01 Apr 14:42 were at strike price of ₹430.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹450.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹7.45 (-24.75%) & ₹1.85 (-37.29%) respectively.
Top active put options for Itc at 01 Apr 14:42 were at strike price of ₹400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹390.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹1.0 (-20.0%) & ₹0.6 (-25.0%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|ITC
|426.4
|-2.15
|-0.5
|499.6
|372.8
|529930.68
|Godfrey Phillips India
|3098.2
|10.3
|0.33
|3687.65
|1605.05
|16108.76
|VST Industries
|3570.6
|-0.9
|-0.03
|4328.45
|3075.5
|5513.69
|NTC Industries
|114.75
|6.9
|6.4
|142.8
|67.01
|137.06
|Golden Tobacco
|39.84
|1.89
|4.98
|64.7
|37.08
|70.15
The current price of ITC stock is ₹426.7 with a decrease of -0.43% or a net change of -1.85.
ITC stock had a low of ₹425.7 and a high of ₹431.45 on the current day.
ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 426.4. The bid price is 429.4 with a bid quantity of 1600, while the offer price is 429.55 with an offer quantity of 3200. The open interest stands at 105502400.
The current price of ITC stock is ₹426.85 with a percent change of -0.4% and a net change of -1.7.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Itc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|426.74
|10 Days
|421.56
|20 Days
|415.63
|50 Days
|425.54
|100 Days
|438.42
|300 Days
|444.73
Top active call options for Itc at 01 Apr 13:21 were at strike price of ₹430.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹450.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹7.2 (-27.27%) & ₹1.85 (-37.29%) respectively.
Top active put options for Itc at 01 Apr 13:21 were at strike price of ₹400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹390.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹1.1 (-12.0%) & ₹0.65 (-18.75%) respectively.
ITC stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹425.7 and a high of ₹431.45 on the current day.
The current price of ITC stock is ₹426.5 with a net change of -2.05 and a percent change of -0.48. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 427.45 with a bid price of 430.2 and an offer price of 430.35. The bid quantity is 3200 and the offer quantity is 1600. The stock has an open interest of 107,292,800.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|ITC
|427.85
|-0.7
|-0.16
|499.6
|372.8
|531732.74
|Godfrey Phillips India
|3116.0
|28.1
|0.91
|3687.65
|1605.05
|16201.31
|VST Industries
|3582.5
|11.0
|0.31
|4328.45
|3075.5
|5532.07
|NTC Industries
|112.05
|4.2
|3.89
|142.8
|67.01
|133.83
|Golden Tobacco
|39.84
|1.89
|4.98
|64.7
|37.08
|70.15
The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹427.95 with a percent change of -0.14% and a net change of -0.6. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
ITC stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹427 and a high of ₹431.45.
Top active call options for Itc at 01 Apr 12:01 were at strike price of ₹430.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹450.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹7.85 (-20.71%) & ₹2.05 (-30.51%) respectively.
Top active put options for Itc at 01 Apr 12:01 were at strike price of ₹400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹390.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹1.0 (-20.0%) & ₹0.65 (-18.75%) respectively.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|16
|16
|15
|16
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|16
|Hold
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The current price of Itc stock is ₹427.7 with a net change of -0.85 and a percent change of -0.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|ITC
|427.75
|-0.8
|-0.19
|499.6
|372.8
|531608.46
|Godfrey Phillips India
|3114.0
|26.1
|0.85
|3687.65
|1605.05
|16190.91
|VST Industries
|3563.95
|-7.55
|-0.21
|4328.45
|3075.5
|5503.42
|NTC Industries
|111.3
|3.45
|3.2
|142.8
|67.01
|132.94
|Golden Tobacco
|39.84
|1.89
|4.98
|64.7
|37.08
|70.15
ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 428.1 with a bid price of 430.4 and an offer price of 430.5. The offer quantity is 1600 and the bid quantity is 4800. The open interest for ITC stands at 107,156,800.
Today, ITC stock reached a low of ₹427 and a high of ₹431.45.
The current price of ITC stock is ₹427.5 with a net change of -1.05 and a percent change of -0.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Top active call options for Itc at 01 Apr 10:42 were at strike price of ₹430.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹450.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹8.75 (-11.62%) & ₹2.3 (-22.03%) respectively.
Top active put options for Itc at 01 Apr 10:42 were at strike price of ₹400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹390.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹1.15 (-8.0%) & ₹0.75 (-6.25%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|ITC
|427.8
|-0.75
|-0.18
|499.6
|372.8
|531670.6
|Godfrey Phillips India
|3121.15
|33.25
|1.08
|3687.65
|1605.05
|16228.08
|VST Industries
|3575.1
|3.6
|0.1
|4328.45
|3075.5
|5520.64
|NTC Industries
|111.0
|3.15
|2.92
|142.8
|67.01
|132.58
|Golden Tobacco
|39.75
|1.8
|4.74
|64.7
|37.08
|69.99
The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹428.45 with a percent change of -0.02 and a net change of -0.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
ITC stock's price fluctuated between ₹428.6 and ₹431.45 on the current day.
ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 429.35 with a bid price of 431.90 and an offer price of 432.05. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 1600 each, indicating strong demand and supply at these levels. The open interest for ITC is at 107,008,000, reflecting investor interest in the stock.
The current price of ITC stock is ₹429.8, with a net change of 1.25 and a percent change of 0.29. This suggests a slight increase in the stock price, indicating a relatively stable performance.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.04%
|3 Months
|-9.26%
|6 Months
|-2.81%
|YTD
|-7.3%
|1 Year
|12.6%
The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is ₹428.55 with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Itc on the BSE had a volume of 1,109,374 shares with a closing price of ₹428.
