Itc Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, ITC opened at ₹494.8 and closed at ₹490. The stock reached a high of ₹498 and a low of ₹490.4. The market capitalization of ITC was ₹618954.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹510.6 and the 52-week low was ₹399.3. The BSE volume for ITC was 777363 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹506.0, 2.21% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|13
|16
|Buy
|19
|19
|19
|17
|Hold
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 777 k.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹498 & ₹490.4 yesterday to end at ₹495.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend