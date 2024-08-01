Hello User
Itc Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went up today, 01 Aug 2024, by 1.03 %. The stock closed at 490 per share. The stock is currently trading at 495.05 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, ITC opened at 494.8 and closed at 490. The stock reached a high of 498 and a low of 490.4. The market capitalization of ITC was 618954.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 510.6 and the 52-week low was 399.3. The BSE volume for ITC was 777363 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2024, 08:32 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 506.0, 2.21% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 585.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141316
    Buy19191917
    Hold2233
    Sell1100
    Strong Sell0000
01 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20506 k

Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 777 k.

01 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed at ₹490 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 498 & 490.4 yesterday to end at 495.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.