Itc Share Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹479.35 and closed at ₹477.10, experiencing a daily high of ₹484.50 and a low of ₹474.60. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹596,808.6 crore. Over the past year, ITC reached a 52-week high of ₹528.55 and a low of ₹399.30. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 509,467 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|486.45
|Support 1
|477.45
|Resistance 2
|489.5
|Support 2
|471.5
|Resistance 3
|495.45
|Support 3
|468.45
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹540.0, 11.65% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹420.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹588.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Buy
|20
|20
|20
|20
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 10.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 509 k.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹484.5 & ₹474.6 yesterday to end at ₹483.65. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.