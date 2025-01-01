Hello User
Itc Share Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2025, by 1.37 %. The stock closed at 477.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 483.65 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at 479.35 and closed at 477.10, experiencing a daily high of 484.50 and a low of 474.60. The company's market capitalization stood at 596,808.6 crore. Over the past year, ITC reached a 52-week high of 528.55 and a low of 399.30. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 509,467 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2025, 08:47 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1486.45Support 1477.45
Resistance 2489.5Support 2471.5
Resistance 3495.45Support 3468.45
01 Jan 2025, 08:33 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 540.0, 11.65% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 420.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 588.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111111
    Buy20202020
    Hold2223
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
01 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15418 k

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 10.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 509 k.

01 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc closed at ₹477.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 484.5 & 474.6 yesterday to end at 483.65. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

