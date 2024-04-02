Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
23 min read . 06:17 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 02 Apr 2024, by -0.22 %. The stock closed at 426.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 425.7 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at 428.6 and closed at 428.55. The high for the day was 431.45, while the low was 425.7. The market capitalization stood at 532660.64 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 499.6 and 372.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 701487 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Apr 2024, 06:17 PM IST Itc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ITC425.8-0.85-0.2499.6372.8529185.0
Godfrey Phillips India3352.45252.458.143687.651605.0517430.7
VST Industries3585.9-19.05-0.534328.453075.55537.32
NTC Industries117.03.252.86142.867.01139.74
Golden Tobacco41.831.994.9964.737.0873.66
02 Apr 2024, 05:31 PM IST ITC share price live: Today's Price range

ITC stock's today's low price was 424.65 and the high price was 429.25.

02 Apr 2024, 03:21 PM IST Itc April futures opened at 430.4 as against previous close of 429.7

ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 425.85 with a bid price of 428.05 and an offer price of 428.2. The offer quantity stands at 12800 while the bid quantity is 1600. The open interest for ITC is 105240000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

02 Apr 2024, 03:15 PM IST ITC Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

ITC Ltd stock's 52-week low price was 376.18244, and the 52-week high price was 499.70000. The stock has fluctuated between these two points over the past year, representing a range of prices that investors should consider when making decisions about buying or selling.

02 Apr 2024, 03:02 PM IST Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹425.7, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹426.65

The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is 425.7 with a percent change of -0.22 and a net change of -0.95. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 02:41 PM IST Top active options for Itc

Top active call options for Itc at 02 Apr 14:41 were at strike price of 430.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 450.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 6.0 (-16.08%) & 1.3 (-23.53%) respectively.

Top active put options for Itc at 02 Apr 14:41 were at strike price of 400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 390.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 1.15 (+15.0%) & 0.65 (+8.33%) respectively.

02 Apr 2024, 02:20 PM IST Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹425.35, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹426.65

The current price of ITC stock is 425.35, with a net change of -1.3 and a percent change of -0.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 02:01 PM IST Itc April futures opened at 430.4 as against previous close of 429.7

ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 425.35 with a bid price of 427.9 and an offer price of 428.0. The offer quantity is 12800 and bid quantity is 1600. The stock has a high open interest of 104249600, indicating strong investor interest in the stock.

02 Apr 2024, 01:43 PM IST Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹425.45, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹426.65

The current price of ITC stock is 425.45 with a percent change of -0.28 and a net change of -1.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

Click here for Itc Key Metrics

02 Apr 2024, 01:41 PM IST Itc Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Itc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

02 Apr 2024, 01:30 PM IST Itc share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days426.74
10 Days421.56
20 Days415.63
50 Days425.54
100 Days438.42
300 Days444.75
02 Apr 2024, 01:22 PM IST Top active options for Itc

Top active call options for Itc at 02 Apr 13:22 were at strike price of 430.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 450.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 5.95 (-16.78%) & 1.25 (-26.47%) respectively.

Top active put options for Itc at 02 Apr 13:22 were at strike price of 400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 390.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 1.15 (+15.0%) & 0.65 (+8.33%) respectively.

02 Apr 2024, 01:03 PM IST Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹425.5, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹426.65

The current price of ITC stock is 425.5 with a percent change of -0.27 and a net change of -1.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 12:51 PM IST Itc Live Updates

02 Apr 2024, 12:40 PM IST Itc April futures opened at 430.4 as against previous close of 429.7

ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 425.6 with a bid price of 427.5 and an offer price of 427.6. The bid quantity is 3200 and the offer quantity is 4800. The stock has an open interest of 103907200.

02 Apr 2024, 12:20 PM IST Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹425.85, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹426.65

The current price of ITC stock is 425.85 with a percent change of -0.19 and a net change of -0.8. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

Click here for Itc AGM

02 Apr 2024, 12:00 PM IST Top active options for Itc

Top active call options for Itc at 02 Apr 12:00 were at strike price of 430.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 450.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 6.05 (-15.38%) & 1.25 (-26.47%) respectively.

Top active put options for Itc at 02 Apr 12:00 were at strike price of 400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 390.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 1.15 (+15.0%) & 0.65 (+8.33%) respectively.

02 Apr 2024, 11:43 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹425.7, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹426.65

The current price of ITC stock is 425.7 with a percent change of -0.22% and a net change of -0.95. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 11:22 AM IST Itc April futures opened at 430.4 as against previous close of 429.7

ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 425.75 with a bid price of 427.8 and an offer price of 428.0. The offer quantity is 8000 and the bid quantity is 3200. The open interest stands at 103,691,200 shares.

02 Apr 2024, 11:00 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹425.7, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹426.65

The current price of ITC stock is 425.7 with a net change of -0.95 and a percent change of -0.22. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 10:41 AM IST Top active options for Itc

Top active call options for Itc at 02 Apr 10:41 were at strike price of 430.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 450.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 6.85 (-4.2%) & 1.55 (-8.82%) respectively.

Top active put options for Itc at 02 Apr 10:41 were at strike price of 400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 390.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 1.1 (+10.0%) & 0.65 (+8.33%) respectively.

02 Apr 2024, 10:21 AM IST Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹427, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹426.65

The current stock price of Itc is 427 with a net change of 0.35 and a percent change of 0.08. This indicates that the stock price has slightly increased by 0.08% or 0.35 points.

02 Apr 2024, 10:02 AM IST Itc April futures opened at 430.4 as against previous close of 429.7

ITC is currently trading at a spot price of Rs. 427.25 with a bid price of Rs. 428.9 and an offer price of Rs. 429.1. The stock has an offer quantity of 6400 and a bid quantity of 1600. The open interest for ITC stands at 103,691,200.

02 Apr 2024, 09:51 AM IST Itc Live Updates

02 Apr 2024, 09:41 AM IST Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹426.4, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹426.65

The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is at 426.4 with a percent change of -0.06 and a net change of -0.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 09:31 AM IST Itc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.29%
3 Months-10.98%
6 Months-3.98%
YTD-7.66%
1 Year11.95%
02 Apr 2024, 09:01 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹426.65, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹428.55

The current price of ITC stock is 426.65 with a percent change of -0.44 and a net change of -1.9. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹428.55 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume of Itc was 701487 shares with a closing price of 428.55.

