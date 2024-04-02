Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Dips in Trading Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at ₹428.6 and closed at ₹428.55. The high for the day was ₹431.45, while the low was ₹425.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹532660.64 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹499.6 and ₹372.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 701487 shares traded.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|ITC
|425.8
|-0.85
|-0.2
|499.6
|372.8
|529185.0
|Godfrey Phillips India
|3352.45
|252.45
|8.14
|3687.65
|1605.05
|17430.7
|VST Industries
|3585.9
|-19.05
|-0.53
|4328.45
|3075.5
|5537.32
|NTC Industries
|117.0
|3.25
|2.86
|142.8
|67.01
|139.74
|Golden Tobacco
|41.83
|1.99
|4.99
|64.7
|37.08
|73.66
ITC stock's today's low price was ₹424.65 and the high price was ₹429.25.
ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 425.85 with a bid price of 428.05 and an offer price of 428.2. The offer quantity stands at 12800 while the bid quantity is 1600. The open interest for ITC is 105240000.
ITC Ltd stock's 52-week low price was 376.18244, and the 52-week high price was 499.70000. The stock has fluctuated between these two points over the past year, representing a range of prices that investors should consider when making decisions about buying or selling.
The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is ₹425.7 with a percent change of -0.22 and a net change of -0.95. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Top active call options for Itc at 02 Apr 14:41 were at strike price of ₹430.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹450.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹6.0 (-16.08%) & ₹1.3 (-23.53%) respectively.
Top active put options for Itc at 02 Apr 14:41 were at strike price of ₹400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹390.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹1.15 (+15.0%) & ₹0.65 (+8.33%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|ITC
|425.15
|-1.5
|-0.35
|499.6
|372.8
|528377.17
|Godfrey Phillips India
|3334.65
|234.65
|7.57
|3687.65
|1605.05
|17338.15
|VST Industries
|3619.9
|14.95
|0.41
|4328.45
|3075.5
|5589.82
|NTC Industries
|117.0
|3.25
|2.86
|142.8
|67.01
|139.74
|Golden Tobacco
|41.81
|1.97
|4.94
|64.7
|37.08
|73.62
The current price of ITC stock is ₹425.35, with a net change of -1.3 and a percent change of -0.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
ITC stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹424.65 and a high of ₹429.25 on the current day.
ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 425.35 with a bid price of 427.9 and an offer price of 428.0. The offer quantity is 12800 and bid quantity is 1600. The stock has a high open interest of 104249600, indicating strong investor interest in the stock.
The current price of ITC stock is ₹425.45 with a percent change of -0.28 and a net change of -1.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Itc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|426.74
|10 Days
|421.56
|20 Days
|415.63
|50 Days
|425.54
|100 Days
|438.42
|300 Days
|444.75
Top active call options for Itc at 02 Apr 13:22 were at strike price of ₹430.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹450.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹5.95 (-16.78%) & ₹1.25 (-26.47%) respectively.
Top active put options for Itc at 02 Apr 13:22 were at strike price of ₹400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹390.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹1.15 (+15.0%) & ₹0.65 (+8.33%) respectively.
ITC stock traded at a low of ₹425.2 and a high of ₹429.25 on the current day.
The current price of ITC stock is ₹425.5 with a percent change of -0.27 and a net change of -1.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 425.6 with a bid price of 427.5 and an offer price of 427.6. The bid quantity is 3200 and the offer quantity is 4800. The stock has an open interest of 103907200.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|ITC
|425.3
|-1.35
|-0.32
|499.6
|372.8
|528563.59
|Godfrey Phillips India
|3297.1
|197.1
|6.36
|3687.65
|1605.05
|17142.92
|VST Industries
|3596.8
|-8.15
|-0.23
|4328.45
|3075.5
|5554.15
|NTC Industries
|117.2
|3.45
|3.03
|142.8
|67.01
|139.98
|Golden Tobacco
|41.8
|1.96
|4.92
|64.7
|37.08
|73.6
The current price of ITC stock is ₹425.85 with a percent change of -0.19 and a net change of -0.8. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
ITC stock's low price for the day was ₹425.2 and the high price was ₹429.25.
Top active call options for Itc at 02 Apr 12:00 were at strike price of ₹430.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹450.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹6.05 (-15.38%) & ₹1.25 (-26.47%) respectively.
Top active put options for Itc at 02 Apr 12:00 were at strike price of ₹400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹390.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹1.15 (+15.0%) & ₹0.65 (+8.33%) respectively.
The current price of ITC stock is ₹425.7 with a percent change of -0.22% and a net change of -0.95. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|ITC
|425.7
|-0.95
|-0.22
|499.6
|372.8
|529060.72
|Godfrey Phillips India
|3288.9
|188.9
|6.09
|3687.65
|1605.05
|17100.28
|VST Industries
|3603.95
|-1.0
|-0.03
|4328.45
|3075.5
|5565.19
|NTC Industries
|116.4
|2.65
|2.33
|142.8
|67.01
|139.03
|Golden Tobacco
|41.29
|1.45
|3.64
|64.7
|37.08
|72.71
ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 425.75 with a bid price of 427.8 and an offer price of 428.0. The offer quantity is 8000 and the bid quantity is 3200. The open interest stands at 103,691,200 shares.
ITC stock reached a high of ₹429.25 and a low of ₹425.4 on the current day.
The current price of ITC stock is ₹425.7 with a net change of -0.95 and a percent change of -0.22. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Top active call options for Itc at 02 Apr 10:41 were at strike price of ₹430.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹450.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹6.85 (-4.2%) & ₹1.55 (-8.82%) respectively.
Top active put options for Itc at 02 Apr 10:41 were at strike price of ₹400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹390.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹1.1 (+10.0%) & ₹0.65 (+8.33%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|ITC
|426.7
|0.05
|0.01
|499.6
|372.8
|530303.52
|Godfrey Phillips India
|3239.35
|139.35
|4.5
|3687.65
|1605.05
|16842.65
|VST Industries
|3586.9
|-18.05
|-0.5
|4328.45
|3075.5
|5538.86
|NTC Industries
|116.5
|2.75
|2.42
|142.8
|67.01
|139.15
|Golden Tobacco
|41.8
|1.96
|4.92
|64.7
|37.08
|73.6
The current stock price of Itc is ₹427 with a net change of 0.35 and a percent change of 0.08. This indicates that the stock price has slightly increased by 0.08% or 0.35 points.
ITC stock's low price for the day was ₹425.4, while the high price reached was ₹429.25.
ITC is currently trading at a spot price of Rs. 427.25 with a bid price of Rs. 428.9 and an offer price of Rs. 429.1. The stock has an offer quantity of 6400 and a bid quantity of 1600. The open interest for ITC stands at 103,691,200.
The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is at ₹426.4 with a percent change of -0.06 and a net change of -0.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.29%
|3 Months
|-10.98%
|6 Months
|-3.98%
|YTD
|-7.66%
|1 Year
|11.95%
The current price of ITC stock is ₹426.65 with a percent change of -0.44 and a net change of -1.9. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, the BSE volume of Itc was 701487 shares with a closing price of ₹428.55.
