Itc Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, ITC opened at ₹497.4 and closed at ₹495.05. The stock reached a high of ₹497.4 and a low of ₹491. With a market capitalization of 617328.8 crore, the 52-week high for ITC was ₹510.6 and the 52-week low was ₹399.3. The BSE volume for the day was 288795 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The company said moderating inflation, improving agri terms of trade, expectations of normal monsoons and the government's thrust on public infrastructure and the rural sector will bolster consumption demand, building on the green shoots of recovery that are visible in rural markets.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|496.65
|Support 1
|490.85
|Resistance 2
|499.6
|Support 2
|488.0
|Resistance 3
|502.45
|Support 3
|485.05
Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹515.0, 4.3% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|14
|13
|16
|Buy
|19
|19
|19
|17
|Hold
|3
|2
|3
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 288 k.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹497.4 & ₹491 yesterday to end at ₹493.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend