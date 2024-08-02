Hello User
Itc Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:04 AM IST
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went down today, 02 Aug 2024, by -0.26 %. The stock closed at 495.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 493.75 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, ITC opened at 497.4 and closed at 495.05. The stock reached a high of 497.4 and a low of 491. With a market capitalization of 617328.8 crore, the 52-week high for ITC was 510.6 and the 52-week low was 399.3. The BSE volume for the day was 288795 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2024, 09:04 AM IST ITC June quarter profit flat at ₹4,917 cr, revenue rises 7.2% to ₹18,220 cr

The company said moderating inflation, improving agri terms of trade, expectations of normal monsoons and the government's thrust on public infrastructure and the rural sector will bolster consumption demand, building on the green shoots of recovery that are visible in rural markets.

https://www.livemint.com/companies/itc-profit-inflation-rural-markets-union-budget-msme-fmcg-agriculture-chinese-supplies-11722520570970.html

02 Aug 2024, 08:46 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1496.65Support 1490.85
Resistance 2499.6Support 2488.0
Resistance 3502.45Support 3485.05
02 Aug 2024, 08:31 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 515.0, 4.3% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 585.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13141316
    Buy19191917
    Hold3233
    Sell1100
    Strong Sell0000
02 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20736 k

Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 288 k.

02 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed at ₹495.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 497.4 & 491 yesterday to end at 493.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

