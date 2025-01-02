Hello User
Itc Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2025, by 0.05 %. The stock closed at 483.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 483.9 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at 487.9 and closed at 483.65, experiencing a high of 487.9 and a low of 482.25. The company's market capitalization stood at 605,128.9 crore. Over the past year, ITC reached a 52-week high of 528.55 and a low of 399.3. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 511,668 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2025, 08:46 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1486.42Support 1481.72
Resistance 2488.98Support 2479.58
Resistance 3491.12Support 3477.02
02 Jan 2025, 08:34 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 540.0, 11.59% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 420.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 588.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111111
    Buy20202020
    Hold2223
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
02 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15215 k

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.17% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 511 k.

02 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc closed at ₹483.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 487.9 & 482.25 yesterday to end at 483.9. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

