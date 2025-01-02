Itc Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹487.9 and closed at ₹483.65, experiencing a high of ₹487.9 and a low of ₹482.25. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹605,128.9 crore. Over the past year, ITC reached a 52-week high of ₹528.55 and a low of ₹399.3. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 511,668 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|486.42
|Support 1
|481.72
|Resistance 2
|488.98
|Support 2
|479.58
|Resistance 3
|491.12
|Support 3
|477.02
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹540.0, 11.59% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹420.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹588.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Buy
|20
|20
|20
|20
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.17% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 511 k.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹487.9 & ₹482.25 yesterday to end at ₹483.9. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.