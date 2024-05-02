Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc closed today at ₹439.1, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹435.6

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ITC opened at ₹439.45 and closed at ₹438. The high for the day was ₹440.45 and the low was ₹435.05. The market cap stood at ₹543,834.47 crore. The 52-week high for ITC was ₹499.6 and the 52-week low was ₹399.3. The BSE volume for the day was 181,604 shares.
ITC share price live: Today's Price range
ITC stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹434.9 and a high of ₹442.5 on the current day.
Itc share price update : Futures trading higher by 0.86%; Futures open interest increased by 4.79%
An increase in futures price and open interest for Itc indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Itc share price NSE Live :Itc closed today at ₹439.1, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹435.6
Itc share price closed the day at ₹439.1 - a 0.8% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 442.72 , 446.53 , 450.47. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 434.97 , 431.03 , 427.22.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Itc Live Updates
Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹438.7, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹435.6
Itc share price is at ₹438.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹433.67 and ₹439.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹433.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 439.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Itc share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|430.50
|10 Days
|429.03
|20 Days
|427.90
|50 Days
|418.01
|100 Days
|436.87
|300 Days
|442.82
Itc Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Itc share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bullish
Itc share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Itc touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Itc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹500.0, 13.82% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|16
|16
|16
|16
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|17
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹439.5, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹435.6
The current market price of Itc has surpassed the first resistance of ₹439.07 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹442.48. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹442.48 then there can be further positive price movement.
ITC share price live: Today's Price range
ITC stock had a low price of ₹434.9 and a high price of ₹442.5 on the current day.
Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹441.4, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹435.6
The current market price of Itc has surpassed the first resistance of ₹439.07 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹442.48. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹442.48 then there can be further positive price movement.
Itc share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
Itc reached a high of 0.0 and a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances at 438.77 and 439.83, showing strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider using trailing stop losses to protect any profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹437.45, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹435.6
Itc share price is at ₹437.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹433.67 and ₹439.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹433.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 439.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Itc share price live: Stock Peers
Today, the share price of ITC rose by 0.54% to reach ₹437.95, outperforming its peers. Godfrey Phillips India and NTC Industries are experiencing a decline, while VST Industries and Golden Tobacco are seeing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.32% and 0.28% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ITC
|437.95
|2.35
|0.54
|499.6
|399.3
|544285.04
|Godfrey Phillips India
|3290.0
|-56.05
|-1.68
|3687.65
|1605.05
|17106.0
|VST Industries
|4050.0
|24.85
|0.62
|4328.45
|3159.9
|6253.2
|NTC Industries
|113.2
|-0.2
|-0.18
|142.8
|67.01
|135.21
|Golden Tobacco
|43.09
|0.0
|0.0
|64.7
|37.08
|75.88
Itc share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 99.42% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Itc until 10 AM has increased by 99.42% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹437.8, up by 0.51%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Itc share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Itc touched a high of 438.35 & a low of 435.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|438.77
|Support 1
|436.22
|Resistance 2
|439.83
|Support 2
|434.73
|Resistance 3
|441.32
|Support 3
|433.67
Itc Live Updates
Itc share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Itc's share price rose by 0.26% to reach ₹436.75, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Godfrey Phillips India is declining, whereas VST Industries, NTC Industries, and Golden Tobacco are all seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.15% and 0.2% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ITC
|436.75
|1.15
|0.26
|499.6
|399.3
|542793.67
|Godfrey Phillips India
|3338.0
|-8.05
|-0.24
|3687.65
|1605.05
|17355.57
|VST Industries
|4036.9
|11.75
|0.29
|4328.45
|3159.9
|6232.97
|NTC Industries
|114.0
|0.6
|0.53
|142.8
|67.01
|136.16
|Golden Tobacco
|43.09
|0.0
|0.0
|64.7
|37.08
|75.88
Itc share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.07%; Futures open interest increased by 0.2%
An increase in futures price and open interest for Itc indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹437.85, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹435.6
Itc share price is at ₹437.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹433.67 and ₹439.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹433.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 439.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Itc share price live: Price Analysis
The stock price of Itc has remained unchanged at ₹435.60 today, showing a 0.00% increase. Over the past year, Itc shares have gained 3.00% to reach ₹435.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.56% to reach 22604.85 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.5%
|3 Months
|-5.01%
|6 Months
|1.69%
|YTD
|-5.72%
|1 Year
|3.0%
Itc share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|439.07
|Support 1
|433.67
|Resistance 2
|442.48
|Support 2
|431.68
|Resistance 3
|444.47
|Support 3
|428.27
Itc share price Today : Itc volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12675 k
The trading volume yesterday was 3.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 181 k.
Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹438 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹440.45 & ₹435.05 yesterday to end at ₹438. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.
