Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc closed today at 439.1, up 0.8% from yesterday's 435.6

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ITC opened at ₹439.45 and closed at ₹438. The high for the day was ₹440.45 and the low was ₹435.05. The market cap stood at ₹543,834.47 crore. The 52-week high for ITC was ₹499.6 and the 52-week low was ₹399.3. The BSE volume for the day was 181,604 shares.
ITC stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹434.9 and a high of ₹442.5 on the current day.
An increase in futures price and open interest for Itc indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Itc share price closed the day at ₹439.1 - a 0.8% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 442.72 , 446.53 , 450.47. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 434.97 , 431.03 , 427.22.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Itc share price is at ₹438.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹433.67 and ₹439.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹433.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 439.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|430.50
|10 Days
|429.03
|20 Days
|427.90
|50 Days
|418.01
|100 Days
|436.87
|300 Days
|442.82
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Itc share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bullish
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹500.0, 13.82% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|16
|16
|16
|16
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|17
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The current market price of Itc has surpassed the first resistance of ₹439.07 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹442.48. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹442.48 then there can be further positive price movement.
ITC stock had a low price of ₹434.9 and a high price of ₹442.5 on the current day.
Today, the share price of ITC rose by 0.54% to reach ₹437.95, outperforming its peers. Godfrey Phillips India and NTC Industries are experiencing a decline, while VST Industries and Golden Tobacco are seeing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.32% and 0.28% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ITC
|437.95
|2.35
|0.54
|499.6
|399.3
|544285.04
|Godfrey Phillips India
|3290.0
|-56.05
|-1.68
|3687.65
|1605.05
|17106.0
|VST Industries
|4050.0
|24.85
|0.62
|4328.45
|3159.9
|6253.2
|NTC Industries
|113.2
|-0.2
|-0.18
|142.8
|67.01
|135.21
|Golden Tobacco
|43.09
|0.0
|0.0
|64.7
|37.08
|75.88
The trading volume of Itc until 10 AM has increased by 99.42% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹437.8, up by 0.51%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Itc touched a high of 438.35 & a low of 435.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|438.77
|Support 1
|436.22
|Resistance 2
|439.83
|Support 2
|434.73
|Resistance 3
|441.32
|Support 3
|433.67
Today, Itc's share price rose by 0.26% to reach ₹436.75, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Godfrey Phillips India is declining, whereas VST Industries, NTC Industries, and Golden Tobacco are all seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.15% and 0.2% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ITC
|436.75
|1.15
|0.26
|499.6
|399.3
|542793.67
|Godfrey Phillips India
|3338.0
|-8.05
|-0.24
|3687.65
|1605.05
|17355.57
|VST Industries
|4036.9
|11.75
|0.29
|4328.45
|3159.9
|6232.97
|NTC Industries
|114.0
|0.6
|0.53
|142.8
|67.01
|136.16
|Golden Tobacco
|43.09
|0.0
|0.0
|64.7
|37.08
|75.88
An increase in futures price and open interest for Itc indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Itc share price is at ₹437.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹433.67 and ₹439.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹433.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 439.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The stock price of Itc has remained unchanged at ₹435.60 today, showing a 0.00% increase. Over the past year, Itc shares have gained 3.00% to reach ₹435.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.56% to reach 22604.85 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.5%
|3 Months
|-5.01%
|6 Months
|1.69%
|YTD
|-5.72%
|1 Year
|3.0%
The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|439.07
|Support 1
|433.67
|Resistance 2
|442.48
|Support 2
|431.68
|Resistance 3
|444.47
|Support 3
|428.27
The trading volume yesterday was 3.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 181 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹440.45 & ₹435.05 yesterday to end at ₹438. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.
