Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc closed today at 439.1, up 0.8% from yesterday's 435.6

LIVE UPDATES
26 min read . 05:35 PM IST
Itc stock price went up today, 02 May 2024, by 0.8 %. The stock closed at 435.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 439.1 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ITC opened at 439.45 and closed at 438. The high for the day was 440.45 and the low was 435.05. The market cap stood at 543,834.47 crore. The 52-week high for ITC was 499.6 and the 52-week low was 399.3. The BSE volume for the day was 181,604 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 May 2024, 05:35 PM IST ITC share price live: Today's Price range

ITC stock's price fluctuated between a low of 434.9 and a high of 442.5 on the current day.

02 May 2024, 04:30 PM IST Itc share price update : Futures trading higher by 0.86%; Futures open interest increased by 4.79%

An increase in futures price and open interest for Itc indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

02 May 2024, 03:50 PM IST Itc share price NSE Live :Itc closed today at ₹439.1, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹435.6

Itc share price closed the day at 439.1 - a 0.8% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 442.72 , 446.53 , 450.47. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 434.97 , 431.03 , 427.22.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

02 May 2024, 03:34 PM IST Itc Live Updates

02 May 2024, 03:15 PM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹438.7, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹435.6

Itc share price is at 438.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 433.67 and 439.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 433.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 439.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 02:55 PM IST Itc share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days430.50
10 Days429.03
20 Days427.90
50 Days418.01
100 Days436.87
300 Days442.82
02 May 2024, 02:55 PM IST Itc Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Itc share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bullish

02 May 2024, 02:39 PM IST Itc share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

02 May 2024, 02:15 PM IST Itc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 500.0, 13.82% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 585.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy16161616
    Buy17171717
    Hold3333
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
02 May 2024, 02:03 PM IST Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹439.5, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹435.6

The current market price of Itc has surpassed the first resistance of 439.07 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 442.48. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 442.48 then there can be further positive price movement.

02 May 2024, 01:35 PM IST Itc share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

02 May 2024, 01:01 PM IST ITC share price live: Today's Price range

ITC stock had a low price of 434.9 and a high price of 442.5 on the current day.

02 May 2024, 12:37 PM IST Itc share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

02 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST Itc Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Itc share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bullish

02 May 2024, 12:22 PM IST Itc share price live: Simple Moving Average

02 May 2024, 12:12 PM IST Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹441.4, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹435.6

The current market price of Itc has surpassed the first resistance of 439.07 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 442.48. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 442.48 then there can be further positive price movement.

02 May 2024, 11:38 AM IST Itc share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

02 May 2024, 11:25 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹437.45, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹435.6

Itc share price is at 437.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 433.67 and 439.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 433.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 439.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 11:17 AM IST Itc share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of ITC rose by 0.54% to reach 437.95, outperforming its peers. Godfrey Phillips India and NTC Industries are experiencing a decline, while VST Industries and Golden Tobacco are seeing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.32% and 0.28% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ITC437.952.350.54499.6399.3544285.04
Godfrey Phillips India3290.0-56.05-1.683687.651605.0517106.0
VST Industries4050.024.850.624328.453159.96253.2
NTC Industries113.2-0.2-0.18142.867.01135.21
Golden Tobacco43.090.00.064.737.0875.88
02 May 2024, 11:05 AM IST Itc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

02 May 2024, 10:46 AM IST Itc share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 99.42% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Itc until 10 AM has increased by 99.42% compared to yesterday, with the price at 437.8, up by 0.51%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

02 May 2024, 10:33 AM IST Itc share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

02 May 2024, 10:14 AM IST Itc Live Updates

02 May 2024, 09:50 AM IST Itc share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Itc's share price rose by 0.26% to reach 436.75, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Godfrey Phillips India is declining, whereas VST Industries, NTC Industries, and Golden Tobacco are all seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.15% and 0.2% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ITC436.751.150.26499.6399.3542793.67
Godfrey Phillips India3338.0-8.05-0.243687.651605.0517355.57
VST Industries4036.911.750.294328.453159.96232.97
NTC Industries114.00.60.53142.867.01136.16
Golden Tobacco43.090.00.064.737.0875.88
02 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST Itc share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.07%; Futures open interest increased by 0.2%

An increase in futures price and open interest for Itc indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

02 May 2024, 09:35 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹437.85, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹435.6

Itc share price is at 437.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 433.67 and 439.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 433.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 439.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST Itc share price live: Price Analysis

The stock price of Itc has remained unchanged at 435.60 today, showing a 0.00% increase. Over the past year, Itc shares have gained 3.00% to reach 435.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.56% to reach 22604.85 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.5%
3 Months-5.01%
6 Months1.69%
YTD-5.72%
1 Year3.0%
02 May 2024, 08:50 AM IST Itc share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1439.07Support 1433.67
Resistance 2442.48Support 2431.68
Resistance 3444.47Support 3428.27
02 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Itc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 500.0, 14.78% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 585.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy16161616
    Buy17171717
    Hold3333
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
02 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Itc share price Today : Itc volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12675 k

The trading volume yesterday was 3.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 181 k.

02 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹438 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 440.45 & 435.05 yesterday to end at 438. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

