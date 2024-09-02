Itc Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹504.9 and closed at ₹504.95. The stock reached a high of ₹509.1 and a low of ₹500.35, with a market capitalization of ₹627,587.76 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹510.6 and ₹399.3, respectively. A total of 406,575 shares were traded on the BSE.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹545.5, 8.7% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|13
|14
|Buy
|20
|20
|19
|18
|Hold
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.13% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 352 k.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹509.1 & ₹500.35 yesterday to end at ₹501.85. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend