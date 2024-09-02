Hello User
Itc Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went down today, 02 Sep 2024, by -0.61 %. The stock closed at 504.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 501.85 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at 504.9 and closed at 504.95. The stock reached a high of 509.1 and a low of 500.35, with a market capitalization of 627,587.76 crore. The 52-week high and low were 510.6 and 399.3, respectively. A total of 406,575 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Sep 2024, 08:33 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 545.5, 8.7% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 585.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111314
    Buy20201918
    Hold4433
    Sell1110
    Strong Sell0000
02 Sep 2024, 08:19 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12262 k

Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.13% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 352 k.

02 Sep 2024, 08:01 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed at ₹504.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 509.1 & 500.35 yesterday to end at 501.85. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

