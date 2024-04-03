Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price drops as company trades in negative territory

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 03 Apr 2024, by -0.75 %. The stock closed at 425.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 422.6 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at 429.25 and closed at 426.65. The high for the day was 429.25 and the low was 424.65. The market capitalization was at 531599.44 crore. The 52-week high and low were 499.6 and 372.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 184630 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Apr 2024, 10:31 AM IST Itc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ITC422.85-2.95-0.69499.6376.28525518.73
Godfrey Phillips India3338.85-14.25-0.423687.651605.0517359.99
VST Industries3633.930.350.844328.453156.955611.44
NTC Industries116.0-0.95-0.81142.867.01138.55
Golden Tobacco43.922.095.064.737.0877.34
03 Apr 2024, 10:20 AM IST Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹422.6, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹425.8

The current price of ITC stock is 422.6 with a percent change of -0.75 and a net change of -3.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 10:10 AM IST ITC share price live: Today's Price range

ITC stock's price fluctuated between 421.05 and 426 on the current day.

03 Apr 2024, 10:01 AM IST Itc April futures opened at 426.85 as against previous close of 428.0

ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 421.3 with a bid price of 422.9 and an offer price of 423.1. The bid quantity is 4800 and the offer quantity is 1600. The open interest stands at 104912000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

03 Apr 2024, 09:52 AM IST Itc Live Updates

03 Apr 2024, 09:40 AM IST Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹422.35, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹425.8

The current price of ITC stock is 422.35 with a percent change of -0.81 and a net change of -3.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 09:32 AM IST Itc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.64%
3 Months-11.93%
6 Months-3.16%
YTD-7.84%
1 Year13.08%
03 Apr 2024, 09:03 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹425.8, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹426.65

The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is 425.8 with a percent change of -0.2 and a net change of -0.85. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹426.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ITC on the BSE had a volume of 184,630 shares with a closing price of 426.65.

