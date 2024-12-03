Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:14 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went down today, 03 Dec 2024, by -1.5 %. The stock closed at 477.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 470 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at 468.05 and closed at 477.15, showing a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 470.30 and a low of 462.80 during the day. With a market capitalization of 597,016 crore, ITC's stock performance remains strong, despite its 52-week high of 528.55 and low of 399.30. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 373,986 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Dec 2024, 12:14 PM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc trading at ₹470, down -1.5% from yesterday's ₹477.15

Itc Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Itc has broken the first support of 473.93 & second support of 470.72 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 468.03. If the stock price breaks the final support of 468.03 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

03 Dec 2024, 11:53 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 383.06% higher than yesterday

Itc Share Price Today Live: As of 11 AM, ITC's trading volume has surged by 383.06% compared to yesterday, while the stock is priced at 468.95, reflecting a decrease of 1.72%. Trading volume is a crucial metric alongside price when analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume can indicate a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

03 Dec 2024, 11:41 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock price has varied between 472.33 and 466.03 over the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 466.03 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 472.33. You are trained on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1469.68Support 1467.63
Resistance 2470.97Support 2466.87
Resistance 3471.73Support 3465.58
03 Dec 2024, 11:20 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed at ₹477.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 470.3 & 462.8 yesterday to end at 469.4. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

