Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹468.05 and closed at ₹477.15, showing a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹470.30 and a low of ₹462.80 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹597,016 crore, ITC's stock performance remains strong, despite its 52-week high of ₹528.55 and low of ₹399.30. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 373,986 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Itc has broken the first support of ₹473.93 & second support of ₹470.72 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹468.03. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹468.03 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Itc Share Price Today Live: As of 11 AM, ITC's trading volume has surged by 383.06% compared to yesterday, while the stock is priced at ₹468.95, reflecting a decrease of 1.72%. Trading volume is a crucial metric alongside price when analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume can indicate a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock price has varied between 472.33 and 466.03 over the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 466.03 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 472.33.
You are trained on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|469.68
|Support 1
|467.63
|Resistance 2
|470.97
|Support 2
|466.87
|Resistance 3
|471.73
|Support 3
|465.58
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹470.3 & ₹462.8 yesterday to end at ₹469.4. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.