Itc Share Price Live blog for 03 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went down today, 03 Feb 2025, by -1.57 %. The stock closed at 462.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 455.20 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at 462.95 and closed slightly lower at 462.45. The stock reached a high of 465.20 and a low of 454.80 during the session. With a market capitalization of 559,899.10 crore, ITC's performance reflects a 52-week high of 498.94 and a low of 376.93. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 371,555 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Feb 2025, 11:45 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 257.34% higher than yesterday

Itc Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for ITC has surged by 257.34% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 454.70, reflecting a decrease of 1.68%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying trends. When there is a positive price movement accompanied by high volume, it often indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, if there is negative price movement alongside high volume, it may signal a potential further decline in prices.

03 Feb 2025, 11:34 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc touched a high of 460.0 & a low of 454.8 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 457.02 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 454.93 & 450.87 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1458.93Support 1453.73
Resistance 2462.07Support 2451.67
Resistance 3464.13Support 3448.53
03 Feb 2025, 11:20 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc closed at ₹462.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 465.20 & 454.80 yesterday to end at 455.20. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

