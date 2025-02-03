Itc Share Price Live blog for 03 Feb 2025

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹462.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹462.45. The stock reached a high of ₹465.20 and a low of ₹454.80 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹559,899.10 crore, ITC's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹498.94 and a low of ₹376.93. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 371,555 shares for the day.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for ITC has surged by 257.34% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹454.70, reflecting a decrease of 1.68%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying trends. When there is a positive price movement accompanied by high volume, it often indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, if there is negative price movement alongside high volume, it may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc touched a high of 460.0 & a low of 454.8 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 457.02 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 454.93 & 450.87 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|458.93
|Support 1
|453.73
|Resistance 2
|462.07
|Support 2
|451.67
|Resistance 3
|464.13
|Support 3
|448.53
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹465.20 & ₹454.80 yesterday to end at ₹455.20. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.