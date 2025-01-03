Itc Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹485.05 and closed at ₹483.90, experiencing a high of ₹490 and a low of ₹482.30. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹605,504.2 crore. Over the past year, ITC's stock reached a 52-week high of ₹528.55 and a low of ₹399.30. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 322,081 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 66.83% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 322 k.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹490 & ₹482.3 yesterday to end at ₹489.25. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.