Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Itc Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2025, by 1.11 %. The stock closed at 483.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 489.25 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at 485.05 and closed at 483.90, experiencing a high of 490 and a low of 482.30. The company's market capitalization stood at 605,504.2 crore. Over the past year, ITC's stock reached a 52-week high of 528.55 and a low of 399.30. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 322,081 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc volume yesterday was 26 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15852 k

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 66.83% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 322 k.

03 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc closed at ₹483.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 490 & 482.3 yesterday to end at 489.25. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.