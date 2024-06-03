Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Gains in Trading Today

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at ₹435.55 and closed at ₹426.15. The highest point of the day was ₹435.55, while the lowest was ₹429.25. The market capitalization was ₹536,406.06 crore. The 52-week high was ₹499.6, and the 52-week low was ₹399.3. The BSE volume for the day was 185,796 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
ITC share price live: Today's Price range
Itc Share Price Live Updates: ITC stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹428.7 and a high of ₹435.55 on the current day.
Volume traded till 12 AM is -25.39% lower than yesterday
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded until 12 AM is down by 25.39% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹429.9, showing a decrease of 0.88%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Hourly Price Movement Update
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 431.48 and 428.68 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 428.68 and selling near the hourly resistance of 431.48.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|432.15
|Support 1
|430.2
|Resistance 2
|432.9
|Support 2
|429.0
|Resistance 3
|434.1
|Support 3
|428.25
Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|430.74
|10 Days
|433.27
|20 Days
|433.59
|50 Days
|427.95
|100 Days
|433.03
|300 Days
|438.84
Itc Short Term and Long Term Trends
Itc Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Itc share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Itc trading at ₹431.15, up 1.17% from yesterday's ₹426.15
Itc Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Itc has surpassed the first resistance of ₹429.92 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹432.38. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹432.38 then there can be further positive price movement.
Volume traded till 11 AM is -26.72% lower than yesterday
Itc Share Price Today Live: The volume of Itc traded until 11 AM is 26.72% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹430, a decrease of 0.9%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for studying trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest further decline in prices.
Hourly Price Movement Update
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 433.62 and 429.87 in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 429.87 and selling near the hourly resistance at 433.62.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
Itc closed at ₹426.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹435.55 & ₹429.25 yesterday to end at ₹426.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend