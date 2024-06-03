Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
10 min read . 01:00 PM IST
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 1.17 %. The stock closed at 426.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 431.15 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at 435.55 and closed at 426.15. The highest point of the day was 435.55, while the lowest was 429.25. The market capitalization was 536,406.06 crore. The 52-week high was 499.6, and the 52-week low was 399.3. The BSE volume for the day was 185,796 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 01:00 PM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: ITC share price live: Today's Price range

Itc Share Price Live Updates: ITC stock's price fluctuated between a low of 428.7 and a high of 435.55 on the current day.

03 Jun 2024, 12:48 PM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -25.39% lower than yesterday

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded until 12 AM is down by 25.39% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 429.9, showing a decrease of 0.88%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume could signal a further decline in prices.

03 Jun 2024, 12:40 PM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 431.48 and 428.68 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 428.68 and selling near the hourly resistance of 431.48.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1432.15Support 1430.2
Resistance 2432.9Support 2429.0
Resistance 3434.1Support 3428.25
03 Jun 2024, 12:26 PM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days430.74
10 Days433.27
20 Days433.59
50 Days427.95
100 Days433.03
300 Days438.84
03 Jun 2024, 12:23 PM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc Short Term and Long Term Trends

Itc Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Itc share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

03 Jun 2024, 12:18 PM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc trading at ₹431.15, up 1.17% from yesterday's ₹426.15

Itc Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Itc has surpassed the first resistance of 429.92 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 432.38. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 432.38 then there can be further positive price movement.

03 Jun 2024, 11:54 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -26.72% lower than yesterday

Itc Share Price Today Live: The volume of Itc traded until 11 AM is 26.72% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 430, a decrease of 0.9%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for studying trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest further decline in prices.

03 Jun 2024, 11:33 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 433.62 and 429.87 in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 429.87 and selling near the hourly resistance at 433.62.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
03 Jun 2024, 11:22 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed at ₹426.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 435.55 & 429.25 yesterday to end at 426.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

