Active Stocks
Fri May 03 2024 15:59:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 166.45 -0.54%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 365.10 -1.15%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,547.25 -1.81%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,013.80 -1.38%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 831.55 0.18%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc closed today at 436.25, down -0.65% from yesterday's 439.1
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc closed today at ₹436.25, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹439.1

38 min read . Updated: 03 May 2024, 05:30 PM IST
Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 03 May 2024, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 439.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 436.25 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price TodayPremium
Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at 436.45 and closed at 435.6, with a high of 442.5 and a low of 434.9. The market capitalization was 548204.12 crore, with a 52-week high of 499.6 and a 52-week low of 399.3. The BSE volume for the day was 284073 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 May 2024, 05:30:42 PM IST

ITC share price live: Today's Price range

ITC stock's price fluctuated between a low of 431.5 and a high of 439.9 on the current day.

03 May 2024, 04:34:50 PM IST

Itc share price Today : Futures trading lower by -0.75%; Futures open interest increased by 0.31%

A decrease in futures price, coupled with an increase in open interest in Itc, indicates the possibility of a downward price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

03 May 2024, 03:52:39 PM IST

Itc share price Live : Volume traded till 3 PM is 251.73% higher than yesterday

The volume traded of ITC until 3 PM has increased by 251.73% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 436.25, showing a decrease of -0.65%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a significant factor to analyze market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with high volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 03:49:40 PM IST

Itc share price update :Itc closed today at ₹436.25, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹439.1

Itc share price closed the day at 436.25 - a 0.65% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 441.32 , 445.03 , 450.02. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 432.62 , 427.63 , 423.92.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

03 May 2024, 03:36:01 PM IST

Itc Live Updates

03 May 2024, 03:12:24 PM IST

Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹435.85, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹439.1

Itc share price is at 435.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 434.97 and 442.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 434.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 442.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 02:58:20 PM IST

Itc share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days430.50
10 Days429.03
20 Days427.90
50 Days418.01
100 Days436.87
300 Days442.67
03 May 2024, 02:55:03 PM IST

Itc Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Itc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

03 May 2024, 02:45:48 PM IST

Itc share price update : Volume traded till 2 PM is 437.85% higher than yesterday

The volume of trades in ITC until 2 PM is 437.85% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 435.05, showing a decrease of -0.92%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze trends, along with price. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 02:39:53 PM IST

Itc share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 436.57 and 430.77 in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 430.77 and selling near the hourly resistance of 436.57.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1434.97Support 1431.77
Resistance 2436.78Support 2430.38
Resistance 3438.17Support 3428.57
03 May 2024, 02:13:54 PM IST

Itc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 500.0, 15.17% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 585.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy16161616
    Buy17171717
    Hold3333
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
03 May 2024, 02:06:00 PM IST

Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹434, down -1.16% from yesterday's ₹439.1

The current market price of Itc has broken the first support of 434.97 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 431.03. If the stock price breaks the second support of 431.03 then there can be further negative price movement.

03 May 2024, 01:49:26 PM IST

Itc share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is 639.52% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of ITC until 1 PM has surged by 639.52% compared to yesterday. Meanwhile, the price is currently at 432.85, reflecting a decrease of -1.42%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A price increase accompanied by a higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a price decrease with increased volume may signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 01:37:05 PM IST

Itc share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Itc reached a high of 437.3 and a low of 431.5 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistances at 434.35 and 432.7, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders may consider exiting current long positions, while new entrants can assess the possibility of a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly timeframe.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1436.57Support 1430.77
Resistance 2439.83Support 2428.23
Resistance 3442.37Support 3424.97
03 May 2024, 01:11:54 PM IST

Itc share price Today : Futures trading lower by -1.0%; Futures open interest increased by 2.14%

The decrease in futures price and increase in open interest for Itc indicate a potential for negative price movement. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions in anticipation of this trend continuing in the coming days.

03 May 2024, 01:04:29 PM IST

ITC share price live: Today's Price range

ITC stock's low price for the day was 432.8 and the high price was 439.9.

03 May 2024, 12:51:43 PM IST

Itc share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 135.70% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Itc until 12 AM has increased by 135.70% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 434.85, showing a decrease of -0.97%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 12:34:31 PM IST

Itc share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between levels of 437.35 and 434.2 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 434.2 and selling near the hourly resistance of 437.35.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1437.0Support 1434.35
Resistance 2438.0Support 2432.7
Resistance 3439.65Support 3431.7
03 May 2024, 12:25:31 PM IST

Itc share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days430.50
10 Days429.03
20 Days427.90
50 Days418.01
100 Days436.87
300 Days442.67
03 May 2024, 12:22:13 PM IST

Itc Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Itc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

03 May 2024, 12:12:56 PM IST

Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹435.1, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹439.1

Itc share price is at 435.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 434.97 and 442.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 434.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 442.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:51:31 AM IST

Itc share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 76.39% higher than yesterday

The volume of Itc traded by 11 AM is 76.39% higher than yesterday, with the price at 434.45, showing a decrease of -1.06%. Volume traded is a key factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 11:36:37 AM IST

Itc share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Itc reached a peak of 438.2 and a bottom of 435.05 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 435.68 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring additional support levels at 434.22 and 432.13.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1437.35Support 1434.2
Resistance 2439.35Support 2433.05
Resistance 3440.5Support 3431.05
03 May 2024, 11:20:56 AM IST

Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹435.7, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹439.1

Itc share price is at 435.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 434.97 and 442.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 434.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 442.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:11:31 AM IST

Itc share price live: Stock Peers

The share price of ITC dropped by 0.55% today to reach 436.7, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. VST Industries is declining, but Godfrey Phillips India, NTC Industries, and Golden Tobacco are all showing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.1% and 0.37%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ITC436.7-2.4-0.55499.6399.3542731.53
Godfrey Phillips India3522.0232.057.053687.651605.0518312.26
VST Industries4020.65-49.45-1.214328.453159.96207.88
NTC Industries113.350.550.49142.867.01135.39
Golden Tobacco43.090.00.064.737.0875.88
03 May 2024, 11:05:30 AM IST

Itc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 500.0, 14.64% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 585.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy16161616
    Buy17171717
    Hold3333
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
03 May 2024, 10:45:47 AM IST

Itc share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -7.00% lower than yesterday

The volume traded by 10 AM is 7.00% lower than yesterday, with the price at 437.2, a decrease of 0.43%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 10:36:50 AM IST

Itc share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Itc touched a high of 439.85 & a low of 436.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1439.23Support 1435.68
Resistance 2441.32Support 2434.22
Resistance 3442.78Support 3432.13
03 May 2024, 10:10:34 AM IST

Itc Live Updates

03 May 2024, 09:50:02 AM IST

Itc share price live: Stock Peers

The share price of ITC increased by 0.08% today to reach 439.45, while its industry counterparts are experiencing varied movements. VST Industries is declining, but Godfrey Phillips India, NTC Industries, and Golden Tobacco are all seeing increases. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.57% and 0.51% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ITC439.450.350.08499.6399.3546149.24
Godfrey Phillips India3485.3195.355.943687.651605.0518121.44
VST Industries4047.9-22.2-0.554328.453159.96249.96
NTC Industries113.60.80.71142.867.01135.68
Golden Tobacco43.090.00.064.737.0875.88
03 May 2024, 09:45:23 AM IST

Itc share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.14%; Futures open interest increased by 0.07%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Itc indicates potential upward price movement ahead. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

03 May 2024, 09:30:14 AM IST

Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹439.55, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹439.1

Itc share price is at 439.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 434.97 and 442.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 434.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 442.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 09:20:02 AM IST

Itc share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of ITC has dropped by -0.05% and is currently trading at 438.90. Over the past year, ITC shares have gained 3.41% to reach 438.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.80% to 22,648.20 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.35%
3 Months-4.82%
6 Months1.82%
YTD-5.0%
1 Year3.41%
03 May 2024, 08:49:55 AM IST

Itc share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1442.72Support 1434.97
Resistance 2446.53Support 2431.03
Resistance 3450.47Support 3427.22
03 May 2024, 08:36:02 AM IST

Itc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 500.0, 13.87% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 585.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy16161616
    Buy17171717
    Hold3333
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
03 May 2024, 08:15:01 AM IST

Itc share price Today : Itc volume yesterday was 23 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13465 k

The trading volume yesterday was 74.62% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 284 k.

03 May 2024, 08:03:48 AM IST

Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹435.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 442.5 & 434.9 yesterday to end at 435.6. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue